More support for SA to chase LA Olympic and Paralympic dreams

The Malinauskas Government will deliver significant additional support for South Australian athletes to achieve Olympic and Paralympic success, helping to provide a pathway to the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

South Australia will contribute $1 million over four years to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Team Appeal, as part of a 2025-26 State Budget measure – providing support to local athletes across the four-year cycle leading into the Games.

South Australia leads the nation as the first state or territory to directly contribute to the Los Angeles 2028 Team Appeal, on a 50:50 basis between Olympic and Paralympic campaigns.

The Team Appeal – a partnership between the Australian Olympic Committee and Paralympics Australia – will help our elite athletes travel to Los Angeles, along with the provisioning of medical, nutrition and sport science services once they arrive.

The funding reinforces the Government’s commitment to advancing opportunities for people with a disability participating in sport and pursuing their Paralympic dreams.

The former Liberal Government chose not to contribute to the Paris 2024 Team Appeal, refusing to commit to any funding at the start of the four-year cycle in 2021.

In addition to Labor’s Budget commitment, the State Government provides $5.1 million each year through the South Australian Sports Institute (SASI) to support South Australia’s elite athletes, many of whom participate on the world stage.

Olympic and Paralympic officials have recognised the new SASI as world-class, delivering training and programs to give SA athletes a competitive edge.

The new SASI forms one of the country’s best high-performance sports precincts and is co-located with the Australian Centre for Sports Aerodynamics, Beach Volleyball National Training Centre, SA Athletics Stadium and SA Netball Centre.

More than 60 athletes who came through a South Australian pathway secured a place on the Australian Olympic and Paralympic Teams for the Paris 2024 Games.

To support athletes beyond the 2028 Games, the Government will establish a 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games Legacy Committee – a cross-government group designed to help position SA as an international hub for pre-Games training and build on the state’s sporting legacy.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

South Australia has a proud sporting history and this funding will help our promising athletes represent Australia on the biggest stage.

There’s an enormous amount of work that goes into helping Aussies compete at the Olympics and Paralympics and this budget investment will help pay for vital expenses such as travel and medical treatment.

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We are building on considerable support provided to current and future Olympians and Paralympians in the lead-up to LA.

This investment will help create a legacy beyond the four-year Games cycle, putting South Australian athletes on a pathway to success heading into Brisbane 2032.

Our Government has delivered world-class and inclusive facilities to enable local athletes to achieve their potential – and attract international teams to our state.

Attributable to Australian Olympic Committee CEO Mark Arbib

We thank Premier Malinauskas and the South Australian Government for this meaningful investment in Australia’s Olympians, which goes directly towards the costs of sending our Team to the LA Games.

With every dollar going towards providing quality medical care, recovery facilities, nutrition and services, this funding is all about giving our Australian athletes the very best chance of achieving their personal best in one of the greatest moments of their lives.

These funds will help ensure South Australian based athletes get on the plane to LA and proudly represent their country and local communities. We are deeply grateful to the Premier for all his and his government’s support for Olympic sports and the South Australian Sports Institute.

Attributable to Paralympics Australia CEO Cameron Murray

Paralympics Australia is grateful to the South Australian Government, led by Premier Peter Malinauskas, for the early and decisive action to back our shared vision of elite sport as a force for state and national pride, progress and inclusion.

This $1 million investment is a powerful demonstration of equality in action. It rightfully recognises Paralympians and Olympians on the same level and sets a national benchmark for fairness and ambition for this new Games campaign on our shared path to Los Angeles 2028.

With Brisbane 2032 on the horizon, this early commitment lays a strong foundation for long-term success and sends a clear message that all Australian athletes deserve the chance to shine on the world stage.

Government support is critical to our mission of building a world-leading Paralympic system – this contribution will help deliver the services, preparation and care our South Australian Paralympic athletes need to succeed in Los Angeles.

Attributable to South Australian Paralympic cyclist Darren Hicks

This funding will be a great boost for South Australian athletes as we set our sights on Los Angeles 2028.

These high-performance services will ensure athletes have the capacity to train, recover, and perform at our best, not only in 2028, but also in the coming years as we work towards qualification.

It's an investment not just in the potential for medals, but also in the future of Australian sport.