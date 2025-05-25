Record success for Santos Tour Down Under

Release date: 26/05/25

Record economic impact and the largest crowd since 2018 are among highlights from this year’s 25th anniversary edition of the Santos Tour Down Under.

The event, which took place from 17-26 January through Adelaide and regional South Australia, was enjoyed by 807,900 fans and achieved an all-time high expenditure of $98 million generating $62.5 million value added to the state’s economy.

Analysis by Deloitte Access Economics also found that the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under created the equivalent of 488 full-time jobs.

Highlights from the event included attendance by cycling legends including Sir Mark Cavendish, Grace Brown and Andre Greipel, the Adelaide Epic participation ride and the launch of a Santos Tour Down Under Hall of Fame, along with nine days of elite racing.

Support for the Santos Tour Down Under women’s race continues to grow, with a 271 per cent increase in fan attendance since 2020 and more than 155,000 people roadside for women’s stages this year – 12 per cent higher than in 2024.

Stage routes for the 2026 Santos Tour Down Under will be shared in the coming months.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

We know the Santos Tour Down Under is among Australia’s most popular major events – a festival of cycling loved by fans, riders and all who are part of it.

It’s clear this celebration continues to deliver for our state: boosting the visitor economy, filling hotel rooms and sharing South Australian stories with a huge international audience.

Attributable to Stuart O’Grady, OAM Race Director Santos Tour Down Under

During this year’s tour, the party atmosphere was paired with close-fought competition.

It was fantastic to see two emerging stars in Noemi Rüegg and Jhonatan Narváez make their mark on this season-opening race and to welcome so many legends of cycling and fans for such a significant year.

Our attention now is firmly on the next Santos Tour Down Under and new stage routes that will share South Australia at its best while offering the peloton fresh challenges.

Attributable to Kevin Gallagher, Managing Director and Chief Executive Santos

The company is proud to have partnered with the Santos Tour Down Under since 2010.

During our partnership, this world-class sporting event has grown to become the biggest cycling race in the southern hemisphere and the first race of the World Tour season.

The Santos Tour Down Under is something every South Australian should be proud of. It makes a huge contribution to the state’s tourism industry and showcases the attractions of South Australia to the world.

We are delighted to be part of the events ongoing success, and I know the race will continue to benefit the South Australian community for years to come.