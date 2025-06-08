Benxi Manchu Paper-Cutting Recognized as Liaoning Provincial Intangible Cultural Heritage

Liu Guizhi (first from left), a third-generation inheritor of Benxi Manchu paper-cutting, demonstrates the traditional craft to international paper-cutting enthusiasts. Benxi Manchu paper-cutting – The "Double happiness" motif Benxi Manchu paper-cutting – Iconic landmarks of Benxi City

BENXI, LIAONING, CHINA, June 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The traditional folk art of Benxi Manchu paper-cutting has been officially recognized as Provincial Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Liaoning Provincial Government, underscoring the cultural significance and historical depth of this centuries-old practice.Originating in the early 15th century, the art form emerged when the Jurchen people—ancestors of today’s Manchu—settled in the Benxi region. Influenced by Han Chinese paper-cutting traditions and supported by the development of local papermaking skills, Benxi’s paper-cutting evolved into a distinct regional style. Today, it remains a vibrant part of daily life and community celebrations across the area.“Benxi’s Manchu paper-cutting is more than just a decorative art—it’s a living tradition that tells the story of our people,” said a representative from the Benxi Department of Culture. “From major festivals to personal milestones, paper-cutting continues to be a powerful expression of identity and heritage in our region.”The art is widely used in celebrations such as weddings, births, funerals, and traditional holidays including the Chinese New Year, the Lantern Festival, Dragon Head Raising Day, and the Dragon Boat Festival. Each event features unique designs: gourd shapes symbolizing fertility, tigers representing protection, the character “喜” (happiness) for weddings, and longevity motifs such as peaches, deer, and bats for birthdays.Benxi’s paper-cutting artists also draw on traditional myths, folk stories, and scenes of rural life—such as fishing, hunting, farming, and gathering ginseng—to reflect the values and lifestyle of the Manchu people. Many of these designs also inspire embroidery patterns and textile motifs, extending their influence beyond paper and into other art forms.Officially listed as a Liaoning Provincial Intangible Cultural Heritage item in March 2015, the recognition aims to support the preservation, promotion, and intergenerational transmission of this unique cultural expression.About Benxi Manchu Paper-CuttingBenxi, located in Liaoning Province in northeastern China, is considered one of the cultural heartlands of the Manchu ethnic group. Its paper-cutting tradition is among the most enduring and expressive forms of folk art in the region, embodying both aesthetic beauty and cultural depth.

