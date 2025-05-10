Jiangxi Through Its Cultural Relics: Witnesses of a Millennia-old Civilization​

A visitor visited the "Porcelain's Journey along the Silk Road"-Ceramic Culture Special Exhibition of Jingdezhen, at the China Cultural Center in Paris Medical processing in Zhangshu The Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum

NANCHANG, JIANGXI, CHINA, May 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism today announced a renewed effort to promote the region’s extensive cultural heritage on the international stage. Through a series of landmark initiatives, Jiangxi is highlighting its millennia-old civilization with globally significant archaeological discoveries, world-class porcelain craftsmanship, traditional medicine practices, and innovative preservation technologies.Located in eastern China, Jiangxi Province is home to a wide range of cultural assets reflecting the depth and continuity of Chinese civilization. From ancient imperial tombs and traditional Chinese medicine markets to digital restoration of rare ceramics, Jiangxi’s cultural institutions are bridging the past with the future.Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum Leads in AI-Based Heritage RestorationJingdezhen, internationally recognized as the “Porcelain Capital of the World,” has produced fine ceramics for over a thousand years. The Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum, opened in 2020, is pioneering digital restoration techniques. Using AI algorithms and naked-eye 3D scanning, the museum has restored and archived over 1,000 ancient ceramic fragments—establishing the world’s first digital “gene bank” of historical porcelain.Gao’an Museum Hosts One of the Largest Collections of Yuan Dynasty PorcelainThe Gao’an Museum houses 20 complete blue-and-white porcelain pieces from the Yuan Dynasty (1271–1368), one of the richest collections of its kind globally. These finely crafted artifacts illustrate the technical maturity of the time and serve as evidence of early maritime Silk Road exchanges between China and the wider world.Zhangshu Revitalizes Traditional Chinese Medicine and Cultural TourismKnown since the Han Dynasty as a center of Chinese medicine, Zhangshu continues its role as a key hub in the herbal trade. The “Zhangbang” techniques—a national intangible cultural heritage—preserve traditional preparation methods such as slicing, frying, calcining, and pill making. In 2013, Zhangshu was designated the “Medicine Capital of China,” and in 2017, the Jiangxi provincial government launched a revitalization strategy combining traditional Chinese medicine with cultural tourism. Today, the city hosts annual trade fairs, a TCM museum, and a branded tourist route: “See TCM, Visit Zhangshu, Savor the Medicine Capital.”Marquis of Haihun Tomb Offers Rare Insights into Han Dynasty AristocracyDiscovered in Nanchang, the Tomb of the Marquis of Haihun has been called one of China’s most important archaeological finds in recent years. Dating back over 2,000 years, the tomb contains more than 10,000 artifacts, including 480 gold pieces weighing a total of 120 kilograms. Belonging to Liu He, the briefly reigning grandson of Emperor Wu, the tomb offers valuable insight into the political and funerary customs of the Western Han aristocracy.Technology and Tourism Combine to Preserve and Share Jiangxi’s HeritageJiangxi is integrating cutting-edge digital tools into heritage presentation. The Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum and the Haihunhou Tomb Museum both employ immersive technologies—including virtual reality, motion sensing, and light-based effects—to enhance visitor engagement and historical education.“Jiangxi is committed to making its cultural relics accessible, understandable, and globally appreciated,” said a spokesperson from the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism. “Our heritage is a living story, and we are proud to share it with the world through a combination of tradition and innovation.”For media inquiries, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact us.

