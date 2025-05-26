Dr. Bernard Fialkoff - 44-year NYC Surgeon Presented Mandated DEA Drug Training at the Dominican Medical Dental Congress

Dr. Bernard Fialkoff and Dr. Jacobo Pena at The Dominican Medical Dental CME Congress 2025 Dr. Bernard Fialkoff , Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, Dr. Juan Tapia-Mendoza, Dr, Hanette Gomez - Key to Conscience Dr. Bernard Fialkoff Presents at Dominican Medical Dental CME Congress 2025 on DEA Mate Training to Over 300 Doctors

Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, NYC Perio/Implant Surgeon; President Time For Truth Foundation presents Mandated DEA Drug Ed - Dominican Medical Dental CME Conference

“I will follow that system of regimen which, according to my ability and judgment, I consider for the benefit of my patients; Abstain from whatever is deleterious....and give no deadly medicine ”” — Hippocrates

FORT LEE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dominican Medical Dental Community Outreach Society invited Dr. Bernard Fialkoff DDS, a 44-year NYC Periodontal and Dental Implant Surgeon and President of A Time For Truth Non-Profit Foundation, to present a “ Mandated DEA Mate Drug Training Program “ to over 300 doctors and dentists participating in the 33rd Annual CME Conference at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel Conference Center in Fort Lee, NJ May 18,2025.

Dr. Fialkoff thanked Dr. Ramon Tallaj MD, Founder of SOMOS Medical Care, 2021 Modern Healthcare Innovator Award, 2020 Carnegie Great Immigrants Recipient, Ellis Island Medal of Honor; Dr. Hanette Gomez DDS, Past-President of the Dominican Medical / Dental Society, Queens County Dental Society and NY Hispanic Dental Association; And the present Dominican Medical and Dental Society Executive Board Members , Dr. Jacobo Pena MD and Dr. Luisa Perez MD for their gracious invitation to speak.

During his presentation Dr. Fialkoff delivered an overview of the DEA MATE program; drug interactions pertinent to patients with substance misuse or those utilizing psychotropic medications; opioid and non-pharmacological methods for pain management, emphasizing their implications and perspectives for practitioners.

He noted that the DEA 2024 National Drug Threat Assessment (NDTA) stated that synthetic drugs, like fentanyl and methamphetamine, have resulted in the most dangerous and deadly drug crisis the US has ever faced; and that the most commonly used illicit drugs in the United States are marijuana, cocaine, and LSD. The Doctor further stated that marijuana is a gateway drug and legalization leads to an increase in opioid use disorders per JAMA; And related disturbing national statistics of ~ 76 million Americans on psychotropic drugs, ~ 52 million using marijuana with drug use highest among persons between the ages of 18-29.

Dr. Fialkoff urged the doctors to reduce prescribing opioids for pain, as the CDC has recommended physical therapy, counseling, and other nondrug interventions for chronic pain affecting ~ 50 miiion Americans. He stressed education at a community level, as 70% of users who try an illegal drug before age 13 develop a substance abuse disorder within the next 7 years and vaping flavorings leads to marijuana use in 50 % according to the New England Journal of Medicine. The nicotine in vape flavorings harms the developing adolescent brain until age 25, affecting control of attention, learning, mood, and impulse control; compounded by the fact that youth e-cigarette use made them more likely to smoke cigarettes in the future according to the CDC.

Upon completing his presentation, Dr. Fialkoff partnered with his celebrity guest Dr. Hong Tao-Tze to preside over the FOWPAL Bell of World Peace and Love ceremony—an internationally celebrated ritual designed to awaken conscience and inspire collective action for peace and harmony.

Dr. Juan Tapia-Mendoza, founder and CEO of Pediatrics 2000, rang the bell and made a heartfelt wish: “I wish that the medical/dental society continues to live up to its compromiso (commitment) to help the condenados de la tierra (the oppressed on earth) wherever they are.”

Dr. Tapia-Mendoza shared that ringing the bell brought him a profound sense of inner peace: “When I rang the bell of the peace, I felt such an inner peace that I have not felt in many years. I believe a lot in integrity, in helping our fellow human beings, and there's nothing in the world that gives more satisfaction when you do unto others as you would want others to do unto you.”

Dr. Fialkoff and Dr. Hong also awarded the FOWPAL Compass Clock of Conscience—a symbolic reminder to stay aligned with one’s inner truth—to five honorees: Dr. Jacobo Peña, Dr. Ysabel Ulerio, Dr. José Goris, Dr. Eduardo Andrickson, and Astrid Hidalgo for their life long community service.

The Dominican Medical-Dental Society (DMDSNY)as a whole is known for its unwavering commitment to underserved communities and regularly conducts free medical and dental missions in the Dominican Republic and other underdeveloped regions, empowering professionals and uplifting the vulnerable through healthcare, education, and charitable outreach. The CME Event served not only as a professional symposium but also as a celebration of humanitarian commitment.

Dr. Fialkoff mentioned that his father Ruben was a Cuban Physician and mother Raquel, a Cuban Pharmacist, who emphasized the importance of being a community doctor and going outside the 4 walls of our offices to help our neighbors and friends.

Dr. Fialkoff has run a non-profit drug education program since 2007 out of his Bayside, NY Surgical office and routinely goes on missions to help educate on the dangers of Illicit Drugs. The Doctor has organized ~ 8 United Nations Drug Education Conferences, the latest May 16,2025. He is a member of the NYDSA Chemical Dependency Committee, a Pierre Fauchard and International College of Dentists Fellow, rang the 2017 Nasdaq Opening Bell against illicit drugs, rang the FOWPAL Bell of Peace and was awarded the International Freedom Medal for bringing drug education to the 6 countries of Salvador, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala and the United States.

Dr. Fialkoff said, “We all share a duty to our families and communities. As parents, uncles, aunts, grandparents, professionals we must act to educate now, before more deaths or dependencies occur; That as health professionals we have the knowledge and responsibility to guide our world to a safer and happier place. “

