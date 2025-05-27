Evoq Technologies’ Leadership Culture Powers Breakthroughs in Retinal Diagnostics

Evoq Technologies Evoq Team at ARVO 2025

Twilight™ debut at ARVO 2025, launch of investigator-led studies, and Innovation Hub showcase at AAO highlight impact of Evoq’s team-driven mission

Our goal is to prevent blindness and ensure equitable access. Twilight opens the door to earlier detection, especially for patients who might otherwise be missed.” — Dr. Hein-Peters

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evoq Technologies is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting companies in vision science, fueled by a leadership culture rooted in collaboration, clinical purpose, and bold innovation. Following the debut of its Twilight™ dark adaptometer at the ARVO 2025 Annual Meeting, the company is now enrolling investigator-initiated studies and preparing for a featured presence in the AAO Innovation Hub this October—milestones that reflect not only the promise of new technology, but the strength of the team behind it.Twilight is the first self-guided, wearable diagnostic that quantifies night vision loss, a core symptom of retinal dysfunction in conditions like age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It’s designed to bring rapid, accessible functional testing into routine care. “Contemporary healthcare demands a patient-centric approach,” said Daniel Lindgren, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “We have the technological capability to move diagnostics into the hands of patients and providers—before vision is lost.”At the heart of Evoq’s progress is a team culture built on shared values: patient-centered innovation, data-driven clinical excellence, accessibility, real-world impact, and an entrepreneurial urgency to deliver.The leadership team—spanning innovation, clinical strategy, commercialization, quality, operations, and finance—brings together deep experience from medical devices, pharma, global health, and high-growth startups. Key leaders include Daniel Lindgren Founder, Chief Innovation Officer, Evoq Technologies; Dr. Kasia Hein-Peters, M.D.; Chief Scientific Officer; Daniel Niles, Chief of Commercialization; William “Bud” Sherman, Chief of Quality and Risk; Emanuel Munteanu, Product Development; and Aracely Hernandez, Operations and Systems Management. Together, they guide a growing and multidisciplinary team that is scaling Evoq’s reach and impact.With its upcoming showcase in the AAO Innovation Hub and expanding clinical programs, Evoq invites researchers, providers, and health systems to join a movement that is redefining the role of functional testing in vision care. The company’s people-first culture is not just powering innovation—it’s building the future of retinal diagnostics.About Evoq Technologies:Evoq Technologies develops wearable, intelligent diagnostic tools that detect retinal dysfunction before structural damage occurs. The company’s SightGard™ platform powers early detection, patient engagement, and real-world clinical insight—delivered through devices like the Twilight™ dark adaptometer, SmartERG, and Gleam™ FST.

