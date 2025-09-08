Submit Release
Evoq Technologies is Exhibiting at Vision Expo LaunchPad Showcase in Las Vegas September 18-20 2025

Evoq Technologies

A New Chapter in Eye Care

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision EXPO West
Venetian Exp, Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept 18-20 Stand LP12
https://west.visionexpo.com/en-us.html#/

Evoq Technologies is introducing the SightGard platform, a suite of tools designed to help eye care professionals detect retinal diseases such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy earlier than ever before.

The SightGard platform combines simple, effective hardware with intuitive, app-driven workflows to bring sophisticated eye diagnostics into the modern age.
• Twilight: This rapid dark adaptation test is a powerful warning system, detecting early signs of disease that traditional imaging may miss.
• SmartERG: The smartphone-based solution delivers a comprehensive look at retinal function, making complex ERG/VEP testing more accessible.
• Gleam FST: Designed to identify inherited retinal diseases sooner, opening up new avenues for early diagnosis and intervention.

Evoq is developing a new standard of care, generating AI-ready data that gives both doctors and patients tools to protect vision.
For a hands-on demonstration of the Twilight dark adaptation exam. (Stand LP12 )visit the Evoq booth in the LaunchPad area at Vision Expo West in Las Vegas September 18-20


EVOQ Technologies is a privately held company based in Henderson, Nevada. They are a team of scientists, engineers, and clinicians committed to developing innovative medical devices that help people protect their vision.

Daniel Lindgren
Evoq Technlogies
+1 816-529-5712
info@evoqtechnologies.com

