Savvy investors who secure this 82-acre tract now will claim an asymmetric lead in Texas’s next wave of AI, crypto, and sustainable-energy development.” — Roxanne Marquis, Texas Broker and Data Center Land Specialist

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas leads the global surge in AI, cryptocurrency, and sustainable energy infrastructure. A rare off-market opportunity awaits international investors: an 82-acre unzoned site in Hill County, Texas, near Dallas-Fort Worth, priced at $1.2 million. No power studies or feasibility reports are provided pre-closing. This a rare high-risk, high-reward Texas land investment is for decisive buyers ready to secure land now and fund infrastructure upgrades post-purchase.

Why This Texas Land Investment

Unzoned Flexibility: No municipal zoning allows immediate development of battery energy storage systems (BESS), AI data centers, crypto mining, energy research, industrial, or microgrid projects.

Infrastructure Proximity (Upgrades Required): No high-voltage lines or major pipelines on-site. Nearby 345kV transmission infrastructure, solar farms, switching stations, water, gas, and fiber are within reasonable distance for buyer-funded tie-ins. A gas pipeline crosses the site, and a co-op water line runs along the street, with surface and water source is available for cooling or energy projects.

Strategic Location: 90 minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth, near Waco, Temple, and Red Oak’s 3.4M sq ft DataBank campus, in Texas’s AI and energy corridor.

Low Cost: $1.2M ($14.6K/acre) versus $50K to $400k/acre in other sites, offering instant equity for global investors.

Quick-Close Deal: Close by July 15, 2025. Only funded inquiries accepted.

Global Trends Driving Texas Land Demand

Texas is the world’s hub for digital infrastructure:

AI Growth: OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle’s $500B Stargate Project in Abilene delivers 1.2 GW of compute power.

Data Center Expansion: Microsoft’s $765M Medina County project, Google/AWS builds near Dallas-Fort Worth.

Crypto Surge: Donald Trump’s proposed 1M Bitcoin reserve, backed by DAMAC Properties’ $20B Texas data center pledge.

Sustainable Energy: Oracle’s Larry Ellison pioneers small modular nuclear reactors, supported by Elon Musk and Bill Gates, leveraging Texas’s solar and gas grid.

Who Should Invest in Texas Land

Visionary Developers: Build BESS, AI data centers, or microgrids with buyer-funded grid tie-ins.

Crypto and Blockchain Firms: Secure low-cost bases for energy-intensive mining.

Land Speculators: Bet on Texas’s infrastructure boom for asymmetric returns.

Long-Term Investors: Position for 5-10 year growth in AI and energy corridors.

Expert Guidance for Global Investors

Roxanne Marquis, Texas Broker (License #0688184) and founder of 8888CRE.com, has 20+ years guiding international investors across Asia, Europe, and North America. Her book, Unlocking Profits in AI Data Center Real Estate, is a trusted resource. “This Texas land isn’t turnkey—it’s a strategic entry for global investors who act fast,” says Marquis. "Do not call me in September expecting to find another deal like this."

Action Plan for Texas Land Investment

Contact Roxanne Marquis: Email rose@8888cre.com or call +1-972-805-7587 for site maps and market data.

For serious buyers: Submit your offer to secure this off-market Texas land deal.

Act by June 15, 2025, to claim your stake in Texas’s AI, crypto, and energy boom. Contact: rose@8888cre.com, +1-972-805-7587

Texas Emerges as the Epicenter for AI LLM Computing Factories, Crypto, Micro Grids and Data Centers

Legal Disclaimer:

