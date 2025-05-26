Librarian Kristina A. Holzweiss Recognized for Leadership in Innovation, AI Integration, and Community Building

Kristina A. Holzweiss, a Trendsetter Winner of the 2025 EdTech Awards, is an educator setting a trend creating resources, events, and communities.

SOUTH HUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristina A. Holzweiss, MLIS, MA, a digital librarian, educator, and nationally recognized thought leader, has been named the 1st Place Winner in the Trendsetter category of the EdTech Awards 2025, under the division of Educator Setting a Trend.

This prestigious honor celebrates Holzweiss’ innovation in education and her ongoing efforts to build impactful resources, events, and communities that support educators and learners. Through organizing SLIME: Students of Long Island Maker Expo across Long Island, launching A Digital Librarian’s Survival Toolkit and the Epic Ebook of Web Tools & Apps crowdsourced ebooks during the pandemic, creating Edcamp Cardigan Camp for librarians and people who love libraries, and organizing Canva Virtual Showcases, Holzweiss has consistently championed collaboration and creativity in the edtech and library world.

Presented by EdTech Digest, the award recognizes Holzweiss for her outstanding contributions to education through technology, including her visionary work integrating artificial intelligence in schools and her steadfast commitment to inclusive, forward-thinking learning environments.

Since starting her education career in 1995 as a seventh-grade English teacher, Kristina Holzweiss has shown unwavering dedication to her work. Today, she is a leading voice in school libraries and educational technology, speaking internationally on topics such as the maker movement, digital literacy, and AI in K–12 education. Her dedication and impact have earned her numerous accolades, including:

* 2015 School Library Journal School Librarian of the Year

* 2024 New York Library Association School Librarian of the Year

* 2018 Library Journal Mover & Shaker

* Excellence in Equity - Champion of Equity (Librarian or Media Specialist) category

* National School Board “20 to Watch” Emerging Education Technology Leader

* NYSCATE Lee Bryant Outstanding Teacher Award

* Fred Podolski Leadership and Innovation Award from the Long Island Technology Summit

* Barnes & Noble "My Favorite Teacher" Award

Holzweiss was featured in the 2023 Princesses with Power Tools STEM calendar, published by Reinvented Magazine. She is also the creator of the School Library Planner, published by Demco, a resource designed to support librarians in organizing, planning, and innovating within their unique learning environments.

This award acknowledges Kristina Holzweiss' vital role in modern education as a school librarian and a leader in integrating technology, fostering digital literacy, and creating inclusive learning environments. Her work has a profound impact, demonstrating that school librarians are at the forefront of educational technology, providing crucial support for students and teachers, ensuring access to resources, and promoting a culture of inquiry and innovation vital for student success.

Holzweiss is also a tireless advocate for school libraries. After a decade-long vacancy, she successfully led efforts to reinstate a librarian at her district’s sixth-grade center. She has represented her region during the National Week of Making in Washington, D.C., is the founder of SLIME (Students of Long Island Maker Expo), and a founding member of the Nation of Makers.

Holzweiss is the co-author of Hacking School Libraries and the author of several children's books, including eight titles on makerspaces, My First Book of Trains, and My First Book of Airplanes. Her work promotes creativity, critical thinking, and connection—essential skills for today’s ever-evolving educational landscape.

To explore the full list of 2025 EdTech Award winners, visit:

🔗 https://www.edtechdigest.com/2025-finalists-winners/

Quotes from Kristina A. Holzweiss:

"When we teach students to create, collaborate, and communicate, we’re not just preparing them for the future—we’re giving them the tools to shape it."

"Libraries are no longer just quiet spaces; they are launchpads for ideas, creativity, and community."

"To be a digital librarian in today’s world is to bridge past and future, helping others navigate with curiosity, compassion, and confidence—even as new tools like AI emerge in the classroom."

"The more our society changes technologically, the more our humanity will be our greatest commodity."

“On a good day I teach; on a great day I learn.”

