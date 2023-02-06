High School Educator Featured in STEM Calendar for Young Women

Kristina A. Holzweiss - Princesses With Power Tools Calendar

Kristina A. Holzweiss, an ed tech librarian, is one of 12 women and nonbinary individuals in STEM chosen for the 2023 Princesses with Power Tools calendar.

On a good day, I teach. On a great day, I learn.” — Kristina A. Holzweiss

HUNTINGTON, NY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristina A. Holzweiss, a high school ed tech librarian on Long Island New York, is one of 12 women and nonbinary individuals in STEM and the trades selected for the 2023 edition of the Princesses with Power Tools calendar by Reinvented Magazine and sponsored by Xena Work Wear, Juno Jones, TotalBoat, Empowering Women in Industry, and Stanley Black & Decker. The calendars are designed by Morgan Leung and Tessa Miceli (lettering).

Kristina, an educator since 1995, is a certified English teacher, educational technology enrichment specialist, and school librarian. She has received awards for excellence in education: School Library Journal School Librarian of the Year, Library Journal Mover & Shaker, National School Board 20 to Watch, NYSCATE Lee Bryant Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award, LITES Most Innovative Use of Technology Award, and Barnes & Noble My Favorite Teacher Award. She is the founder of SLIME (Students of Long Island Maker Expo) and an author for children and educators. "As a high school educator, I feel most valued as a team member who supports all students to feel respected, valued, and welcomed regardless of their gender identity, primary language, and cultural, religious, and socioeconomic backgrounds. I advocate for equity, inclusivity, and accessibility, and believe that educators are superheroes! In my calendar photo, I am holding a copy of my favorite book The Giver by Lois Lowry which has been challenged and banned in some schools. The video camera represents my work with our News Production students." (kristinaholzweiss.com, bunheadwithducttape.com, @lieberrian).

Reinvented Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aspires to break barriers and aid the movement to get more girls involved in STEM by creating the nation's first print magazine for women in STEM. In 2018, recent college graduate, Caeley Looney realized the need for a magazine geared towards women in STEM. After receiving teen's fashion magazines throughout high school and college, she began to lose interest and read less and less of their pages. She was more interested in what was going on in the tech world than what was in style, but she still wanted to see that same female presence... And thus, the idea for Reinvented was born. Caeley is a recent graduate from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University where she earned her B.S. in Aerospace Engineering. Now, she works full-time at L3Harris Technologies as a Mission Analyst where she plays an integral role in the modeling and simulation of their Small Satellites.

"We set out to create a calendar featuring the classic Princesses many of us grew up with. Too often, young girls are presented with the idea that they can be either a princess or an engineer: we are proving they can be both. Our Princesses with Power Tools Calendar is a perfect example of that-- featuring 12 incredible women and nonbinary individuals in STEM and the Trades doing their work in a princess gown. Inspired by Beauty and the Bolt's incredibly popular #PrincessesWithPowerTools program which has taught nearly 6,000 kids to use their first power tool, this one-of-a-kind calendar is back! With your help, Reinvented Inc. is determined to get even more calendars to students and teachers in 2023 than ever before!" - Reinvented Magazine, reinventedmagazine.com, @reinventedmag

Photo Credit: Jennifer A. Uihlein girlinacamera.com

Girl in a Camera Productions

Photographed at

South Huntington Public Library

Teen Room