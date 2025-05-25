Organon & Co. Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Against OGN

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) securities between October 31, 2024 and April 30, 2025. Organon is a global healthcare company with a primary focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Organon & Co. (ORG) Misled Investors Regarding its Debt Reduction Strategy

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Organon's prioritization of its capital allocation strategy through regular, quarterly dividends. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, reassurance that capital allocation through the dividends was a “#1 capital allocation priority” and that Organon was committed to consistent deployment of capital.

The complaint alleges that while defendants were making these positive statements, they were concealing the high priority of Organon’s debt reduction strategy following the Company’s acquisition of Dermavant, resulting in a 70% decrease for the regular quarterly dividend.

The complaint further alleges that the truth came out on May 1, 2025, when Organon announced its first quarter 2025 results wherein management had reset the Company's dividend payout, from $0.28 to $0.02 to recapture capital for the Company. On this news, the price of Organon’s common stock declined from $12.93 per share on April 30, 2025, to $9.45 per share on May 1, 2025, a decline of more than 27%.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Organon & Co. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class you should contact the firm. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

