The Beat is On This Summer on Florida’s Historic Coast

From big names to local favorites, live music has a home in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches

St. Augustine, FL, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live music is the perfect accompaniment to the surf, sun, and history that comes with summer on Florida’s Historic Coast®. From internationally acclaimed venues to relaxed back porch jams, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches are the place to be for the musical vibe.

Enjoy live music without even leaving the beach at the Music & Art by the Sea Concert Series. Hosted at the St. Johns County Pier on Wednesdays throughout the summer, regional groups like The Edge and Bad Dog Mama put on free concerts. A free art exhibit accompanies the series, with displays at The Art Studio featuring local artists. An array of food trucks provide delicious al fresco beachside dining.

Historic Downtown St. Augustine is jamming with free Concerts in the Plaza, hosted by the City of St. Augustine. Held Thursday evenings, it’s the perfect way to enjoy summer nights. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets to enjoy performances by local favorites like The Palmetto Pickers, ZaZa Flamenca, and Thick & Thin String Band.

For an intimate experience under the canopy of grand oak trees, head to the Colonial Oak Music Park on St. George St. This rustic venue features free and ticketed performances—including music, improv, and more—several nights a week.

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre has a relaxed and welcoming vibe. With just under 5,000 seats, it is tucked amongst sugar sand dunes and live oak marsh. Consistently ranked among the top outdoor venues worldwide, it plays host to internationally renowned artists. This summer, The Amp welcomes a range of performers, including Modest Mouse, Heart, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Brad Paisley, and comedian Nikki Glaser. The St. Augustine Amphitheatre also houses The Backyard and Front Porch, intimate stages for touring and local artists, like Pepper and Thievery Corporation.

This summer also marks the reopening of the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. The indoor venue has undergone a major renovation aimed at enhancing the audience experience. The revitalized hall returns this summer with a robust lineup, including performances by the Dan Tyminski Band, Sister Hazel, and Melissa Etheridge.

Cap off a summer full of musical adventures with tickets to St. Augustine’s hallmark musical event, the Sing Out Loud Festival. This annual celebration of live music stretches throughout September and features over 100 local, regional, and national artists performing free and ticketed shows. All genres are welcome, and concerts are hosted at venues throughout St. Augustine. This year’s Live Wildly Showcase, the epic two-day showpiece of the Sing Out Loud Festival, is Sept. 20-21 and features beabadoobee, Vance Joy, Hozier, The Teskey Brothers, and more.

Go beyond the music and plan the perfect holiday using the Must-Do Experiences video playlist, which explores the area’s most iconic places. And get the groove going before the vacation even starts by streaming Florida’s Historic Coast curated radio stations.

