Cycling Community Spirit Shines as INEX Club Charity Ride 2025 Wraps Up in Limassol

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The INEX Club Charity Ride 2025 successfully concluded in Limassol, Cyprus, last May 10, reaffirming the region’s commitment to youth development in cycling and the power of community-driven philanthropy.

Now in its third year, the INEX Club Charity Ride 2025 brought together 128 registered participants, both amateur and experienced cyclists, local sports figures, and supporters. Fifty-five riders completed the challenging 200 km distance, while 73 cyclists opted for the accessible 100 km route to raise funds for the next generation of Cypriot athletes.

Organizers designed the ride to accommodate a wide range of abilities. Both routes traversed Cyprus’ diverse landscapes and provided comprehensive support through mechanic-staffed vehicles, strategically placed refreshment stations, and GPS tracking for participant safety.

The participation of renowned Cypriot cyclist Konstantina Georgiou and other prominent local athletes further highlighted the ride, as they joined the peloton in solidarity and encouragement for the country’s flourishing cycling talent.

The INEX Club Charity Ride 2025 concluded with a celebration at the finish line, where cyclists, supporters, and sponsors gathered to honor the day's achievements and the event’s impact on the cycling community.

Beyond the excitement of sport, ARETI International Group and other supporters helped the annual INEX Club Charity Ride raise funds to support young Cypriot national team athletes.

According to the INEX Club team, this support enabled them to provide essential equipment, including bicycles, cycling wheels, shoes, helmets, 50 customized cycling kits (bibs and jerseys), and socks, removing practical yet critical barriers for aspiring young riders.

INEX Club Co-founder Viacheslav Kuznetsov emphasized the significance of the Charity Ride. He mentions, “We recognize that talent alone cannot thrive without proper resources. Young athletes require quality equipment, professional guidance, and structured support systems to reach their full potential. Through this initiative, we are providing bikes and gear and removing critical barriers that often prevent promising cyclists from advancing in the sport.”

At the same time, sponsor Igor Makarov , founder of ARETI International Group, shares his thoughts on participating in the cycling event. “We are glad to once again partner with INEX Club for this event. The INEX Club Charity Ride 2025's success demonstrates what can be achieved when the cycling community and even businesses come together with a shared purpose.”

INEX Club’s allocation of funds to the Cypriot national team reflects its ongoing commitment to building a sustainable infrastructure for cycling development in Cyprus. The club empowers individuals by equipping young athletes with the tools they need to focus on skill development and competitive growth while nurturing a culture of health, discipline, and achievement.

Kuznetsov adds, “We look forward to building on this momentum and expanding our reach in future events. Our goal remains to inspire more young people to pursue cycling, provide them with the necessary resources, and strengthen Cyprus’s reputation as a cycling excellence hub.”

Please visit the INEX Club website to learn more about its upcoming cycling events.

About INEX CLUB

Ex-professional cyclist Viacheslav Kuznetsov, who has over 20 years of cycling experience, founded the INEX CLUB. He spent over 12 years in professional cycling, becoming a medalist and winning some of the biggest races. He has also completed multiple Grand Tours. In 2021, he decided to end his professional career and transfer his valuable experience and passion to change the cycling world in Cyprus.



