How To Apply for FEMA Assistance Following May Tornadoes in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA is supporting recovery efforts for multiple disasters in Kentucky, including a new major disaster that was just declared on May 23, for severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from May 16-17, 2025.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance

Survivors in Caldwell, Laurel, Pulaski, Russell, Trigg and Union counties who have disaster-caused damage or loss from the May tornadoes can apply for federal disaster assistance under the major disaster declaration DR-4875 in several ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center . To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 29169”).

. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 29169”). Use the FEMA mobile app.

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Assistance from FEMA may include grants for temporary housing while you are unable to live in your home, such as temporary housing assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs for both owners and renters, and grants for disaster-caused expenses and serious needs, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicles, funds for funeral, moving and storage, medical, dental, childcare and other miscellaneous items.

FEMA assistance may also be provided for repair or replacement of owner-occupied homes that serve as the household’s primary residence, including privately owned access routes, such as driveways, roads or bridges.

Applicants should keep their current contact information on file with FEMA as the agency may need to schedule a home inspection or get additional information.

Disaster assistance is not a substitute for insurance and cannot compensate for all losses caused by a disaster. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts.

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4875. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.