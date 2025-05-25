Acclaimed Health Podcaster Robert Scott Bell to Close Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2025

Podcaster Robert Scott Bell leads meditation at global spiritual conference June 8. Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2025, June 7 - 8 Spiritual Awakenings International

Acclaimed Health Podcaster Robert Scott Bell to Lead Closing Meditation for Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2025

Love is who we truly are as soul!” — Robert Scott Bell

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular health and wellness podcaster Robert Scott Bell will deliver the closing presentation at the Spiritual Awakenings International (SAI) Conference 2025 on Saturday, June 8. Bell’s session, “The Transformational Power of Love,” will offer a heart-centered meditation grounded in the ancient practice of chanting HU, a sacred sound regarded as a universal love song to the Divine.The HU ancient chant has been invoked for thousands of years by people from many spiritual traditions. The practice is known to foster deeper experiences of divine connection and inner peace. Bell’s closing meditation will invite attendees from all faiths and backgrounds to explore this ancient chant as a tool for opening the heart and experiencing Divine Love.A respected voice in natural health and wellness, Robert Scott Bell, D.A. Hom., has been in broadcast media since 1999. He is the host of the widely followed Robert Scott Bell Show , which champions health freedom and personal empowerment. Bell is also a board member of the Trinity School of Natural Health and the United Precious Metals Association, and formerly served on the board of the American Association of Homeopathic Pharmacists.Bell’s closing meditation is the finale of the two-day SAI Conference 2025, held online Saturday and Sunday, June 7–8. The conference features 40 speakers from 12 countries, exploring profound topics such as Spiritually Transformative Experiences, Near-Death Experiences, Kundalini Awakening, and more.Spiritual Awakenings International (SAI) is a non-profit, donation-based organization committed to raising awareness of spiritual experiences across cultures and traditions. The conference is free and open to all.Registration is now open at SpiritualConference.org.

