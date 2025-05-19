Dr. Yvonne Kason to Reveal Newest Near-Death Experience Discoveries at Spiritual Conference
The free online conference will feature 40 internationally acclaimed speakers from 12 countries, exploring a wide range of topics including Spiritually Transformative Experiences (STEs), Near-Death Experiences, Kundalini Awakening, reincarnation, and more. Attendees can register for free now at SpiritualConference.org.
Dr. Kason, a trailblazer in NDE and STE research, will share the latest discoveries in the science of consciousness and the afterlife, based on over 40 years of pioneering work and her personal experience of five Near-Death Experiences. Her keynote will highlight profound insights into the multi-dimensional nature of consciousness, the immortality of the soul, and what these revelations mean for humanity's evolving understanding of life and death.
Among the startling phenomena Dr. Kason will discuss are:
• Time Paradoxes during NDEs, such as life previews and time-bending experiences;
• Physical Paradoxes, including bilocation and physical matter anomalies;
• NDE-induced Kundalini Awakenings that open doors to trans-dimensional phenomena, including contact with non-human intelligences.
Dr. Yvonne Kason MD, MEd, CCFP, FCFP, is the President and Co-Founder of Spiritual Awakenings International (SAI) and former President of the International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS). She is internationally recognized for coining the term “Spiritually Transformative Experiences” (STEs) in 1994 and is a respected authority on NDEs, Kundalini Awakening, and consciousness research. Dr. Kason is also the Co-Founder of the Toronto Awakenings Sharing Group.
A retired physician and transpersonal psychotherapist, Dr. Kason has authored six books, including her most recent, Soul Lessons from the Light (2022), and Touched by the Light (2019).
Join hundreds of attendees from around the world for this transformative weekend exploring humanity’s evolving spiritual frontiers.
