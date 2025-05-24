Expanded Access to Affordable Education for Veterans

In honor of Memorial Day, Governor Kathy Hochul announced key enhancements to the New York State Veterans Tuition Award that expand access to college financial aid for more veterans. This expansion now allows veterans who served at least four years on active-duty to qualify for full-tuition awards, even if they did not serve in combat or a specific combat theater. Prior to this historic expansion, only veterans who served in combat or a specific combat theater were eligible to receive the Veterans Tuition Award. These changes take effect on July 1, 2025. The changes underscore Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment to support veterans, active-duty service members, and their families by ensuring access to the tools they need to achieve a brighter future.

“Memorial Day is a sacred day to honor America’s courageous heroes who gave everything in defense of our freedoms. When we reflect on the magnitude of their sacrifices, we are also reminded of the need to take meaningful action to honor all who served,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State is proud to expand access to the Veterans Tuition Award program, ensuring that those who served our country have the tools they need to succeed in building a brighter future for themselves and their families. This initiative reflects our steadfast commitment to supporting veterans with opportunities for higher education and career success.”

Expansion of the Veterans Tuition Award

The Veterans Tuition Award, administered by the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation, provides eligible veterans with up to the full cost of SUNY undergraduate tuition at approved colleges and vocational training programs across New York State. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the program will now serve even more veterans by broadening eligibility and increasing flexibility.

Program Highlights Include:

Broadened Eligibility: Veterans with a minimum of four years of active-duty service or those who served in combat or the combat theaters of Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, or Afghanistan, and were honorably discharged can now qualify.

Veterans with a minimum of four years of active-duty service or those who served in combat or the combat theaters of Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, or Afghanistan, and were honorably discharged can now qualify. Flexibility for Full-and Part-Time Studies: Veterans pursuing either full- or part-time education can now benefit, providing greater flexibility.

Veterans pursuing either full- or part-time education can now benefit, providing greater flexibility. Coordinated Benefits: Veterans can maximize federal financial aid and GI Bill benefits and state support, as awards are not reduced by Montgomery GI Bill benefits or Pell Grants.

Veterans can maximize federal financial aid and GI Bill benefits and state support, as awards are not reduced by Montgomery GI Bill benefits or Pell Grants. Year-Round Applications: Applications accepted year-round, offering greater flexibility for veterans planning their education.

For more information or to apply, visit the VTA website.

Additional Opportunities for Veterans and Their Families

New York’s commitment to veterans and military families extends further with robust educational and financial support programs, including:

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation President, Dr. Guillermo Linares said, “With Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State reaffirms its commitment to the brave individuals who have served in our military. Education is a powerful step forward for veterans transitioning to civilian life, and the enhancements to the Veterans Tuition Award strengthen their ability to pursue brighter futures with confidence and purpose.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said, “This Memorial Day, we honor the profound sacrifices of our veterans and their families through lasting, meaningful support. Expanding access to education through the enhanced Veterans Tuition Award program is one important way we are helping those who served, build their futures. This progress is possible thanks to Governor Hochul’s unwavering dedication to New York’s veterans—a true reflection of her leadership and compassion.”

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY is proud to provide an excellent higher education to servicemembers and veterans, and the expanded Veteran Tuition Awards Program will help more veterans find their perfect SUNY campus and complete a college degree. We have been a vocal advocate for these changes and are grateful to Governor Hochul for making this important legislation a reality."

City University of New York Chancellor Felix V. Matos Rodriguez said, “CUNY works diligently to support veterans and active-duty service members and their families. Governor Hochul’s expansion of the Veterans Tuition Award program offers more flexibility for these brave individuals to achieve their academic and career goals. We urge military-connected families to explore the full range of New York State financial aid programs that can help make college more affordable and accessible.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership to expand the veterans tuition assistance to more servicemembers. This is a no brainer that will allow more veterans to have support as they pursue a higher education. I look forward to continuing to work on ways to expand this benefit to support those who served.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “I appreciate the Governor signing this important piece of legislation that will assist all Veterans that served our great nation. It is important that we provide educational opportunities to our Veterans.”

Assemblymember Steve Stern said, “As the Chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee of the New York State Assembly, I applaud Governor Hochul’s initiative to expand affordable education opportunities to the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much to protect our great nation. The Veterans Tuition Awards Program will allow both combat vets and those who have served four years in service without time in combat access to SUNY colleges and vocational training tuition-free, in coordination with GI bill benefits. Additionally, both full and part time students will be eligible, an important benefit for veterans who must balance school, work and family obligations. Our veterans deserve more than our thanks, they deserve meaningful support that will help them gain the skills they need in a changing workplace. “

For more information about the Veteran’s Tuition Award and other New York State financial aid programs, visit hesc.ny.gov.