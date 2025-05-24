Unplug & Play This Memorial Day Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul today encouraged New Yorkers to get offline and get outside by enjoying state parks, beaches, trails, and historic sites across New York this Memorial Day weekend. She announced the opening of state park pools and beaches, the launch of the brand-new Star-Spangled Savings ticket sale promotion ahead of the 2025 Great New York State Fair and the reopening of the Hudson Link's free weekend shuttle bus servicing the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge shared-use path.

“This Memorial Day weekend, we are working to make it more affordable for New Yorkers to come together at various parks, beaches and attractions across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage residents and visitors to get to unplug and take advantage of these opportunities to enjoy all the unique recreational activities that New York has to offer.”

The Governor's new Unplug and Play initiative earmarks $100 million for the construction and renovation of community centers through the Build Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS); $67.5 million for the Places for Learning, Activity and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) initiative helping New York communities construct new playgrounds and renovate existing playgrounds; and an additional $90 million for the continuation of the Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative including $50 million for a competitive grant program supporting municipalities in the renovation and construction of swimming facilities and $40 million for other swimming-based investments. Additionally, “Get Offline, Get Outside,” is an initiative launched by Governor Hochul to promote physical and mental health by encouraging kids and families to put down their screens, take a break from social media, enjoy recreation and the outdoors, and put their mental and physical health first.

Public Swimming Areas Open for the Season

Swimming beaches, pools and spraygrounds at 24 State Parks throughout the state are opening this Memorial Day weekend. Hours vary by park. Please check the status of the State Parks website here. Many are open weekends only until mid-June. Additional swimming facilities will open later in June. The following are scheduled to open this weekend:

Long Island

Jones Beach

Robert Moses

Hither Hills

Sunken Meadow

New York City

Gantry Plaza (mist fountain)

Riverbank (pool open normal hours)

Mid-Hudson

Fahnestock

Lake Tiorati Beach

Lake Welch Beach

Rockland Lake pool

Capital District

Grafton Lakes

Lake Taghkanic

Moreau Lake

Saratoga Spa Victoria Pool

Taconic SP (Copake)

Mohawk Valley

Delta Lake

Glimmerglass

Gilbert Lake

Verona Beach

Southern Tier

Central New York

Western New York

The 2025 FourLeaf Air Show

The 2025 FourLeaf Air Show will take place at Jones Beach Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s event features the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as headliners, as well as many other incredible performers. The family-friendly event highlights the nation’s armed services, which will celebrate several milestone anniversaries in 2025, including the 250th anniversary of the United States Army (Continental Army), Navy, and Marines as well as the 110th anniversary of the US Coast Guard and 78th anniversary of the Air Force. More information is available here.

State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Whether you’re looking to swim, camp, hike, picnic, or get immersed in our nation’s history, New York State Parks has a bunch to explore this Memorial Day weekend. Thanks to a strong investment in outdoor recreation by Governor Hochul, our state parks are primed to welcome people for healthy, active recreation. Our staff looks forward to helping New Yorkers enjoy a summer of fun in these excellent facilities.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “By investing in the revitalization of the historic Jones Beach East Bathhouse on Long Island, Governor Hochul is demonstrating the great importance she places on providing New Yorkers and visitors to our state with first-rate opportunities to enjoy swimming and all the exciting outdoor recreational activities New York State’s parks have to offer. OGS is proud to join the Governor and our partners at State Parks in renovating and creating a fully accessible learn-to-swim pool at the East Bathhouse.”

Jones Beach East Bathhouse Pool and Splashpad

State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is partnering with the Office of General Services to oversee construction of the $100 million project to revitalize the 1930 Jones Beach East Bathhouse. The first phase – which included abatement and demolition of non-historic patio and picnic areas and associated pavilions – is now complete. Work has now begun on phase 2, which will convert the abandoned pool complex into a destination splashpad and incorporate a unique Learn to Swim swimming pool feature to help children and inexperienced swimmers stay safe in a smaller, controlled environment. Rehabilitation of the historic main bathhouse, including installation of bathrooms, changing rooms, and concessions area. Existing historic elements will be preserved, and historic elements that were once removed will be re-installed. The revitalized facility is scheduled to open in summer 2026.

Star-Spangled Savings Ticket Sale Promotion of the 2025 Great New York State Fair

The promotional sale will officially start on May 23 at 9 am and closes July 6 at midnight. Tickets will be sold for a total of $6.28 each, which includes the price of the ticket, $6, ticket fee, $0.14, and credit card processing fee, $0.14. Each user may purchase a maximum of 12 tickets. Tickets must be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website. Parking, which is separate from admission, and tickets for the Fair’s famous Midway will go on sale in the coming weeks and is not part of the sale. Regular admission tickets will go on sale on July 7.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “When it comes to showcasing New York agriculture, providing top-notch entertainment and food, and helping families make unforgettable memories, nothing rivals The Great New York State Fair. I encourage everyone to spend a day or more at the State Fair this summer and to get their tickets now at this great, discounted price.”

Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “The Fair’s lineup of free entertainment, great food, thrilling rides, and the best of New York agriculture is better than ever this year. The Fair is already the best entertainment bargain in New York and this sale makes it even better. New Yorkers, get your tickets now and join the Great New York State Fair from Aug. 20 through Sept. 1!”

The Fair starts Wednesday, Aug. 20, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1. All concerts are included in the price of admission. The Great New York State Fair is the most affordable state fair in the country. Regular admission tickets are $8 for adults, while admission is free for children under 12 and senior citizens aged 65 and older.

In total, The Fair’s 2025 Chevrolet Music Series will feature 41 national recording acts. There will be a daily 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. concert at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and an 8 p.m. concert each evening at Suburban Park (located on the western end of the Fairgrounds, beyond the Midway). The Fair will also host two special shows at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22 and 29 at Chevy Court. As concerts are announced, Fair staff will continue to update schedules on The Fair’s website at pages dedicated to Chevy Court and Suburban Park.

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment and is a key piece of the state’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest state fair in the United States, and consistently ranks among the Top Five state fairs in the country.

Free Weekend Shuttle Bus for Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Path

The shuttle buses will run every 20 minutes between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. on weekends, allowing for easy access to the landings on both sides of the recreational path. Additional dates added for 2025 include Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Due to the popularity of the shuttle, new stops were added at Burd Street and Artopee Way. The shuttle now serves six stops and travels both eastbound and westbound to support usage of the shared-use path.

The six stops include:

Palisades Center - Lot J

Burd Street in Nyack (eastbound)

Artopee Way in Nyack (westbound)

Path’s Rockland County landing in South Nyack

Path’s Westchester County landing in Tarrytown

Tarrytown train station

If the primary landing parking lots on each side are full, visitors can find additional parking in Westchester at the Tarrytown Train Station and in Rockland at Palisades Center–Lot J. Visitors can also take the Metro-North Hudson Line to Tarrytown. The path’s parking lots feature a four-hour time limit and fill up quickly on weekends. Visitors are strongly encouraged to check the bridge’s X, formerly known as Twitter, account (@GMMCB) for updates on parking lot status and weather conditions. More information about the path is also available on the bridge’s website, mariomcuomobridge.ny.gov.

The Rockland Landing is located at 1200 Route 9W in South Nyack, at Interchange 10 of the New York State Thruway. The path is accessible to residents and cyclists via a spur that also connects to the Esposito Trail, local sidewalks and State Bicycle Route 9. The Westchester Landing is located at 333 South Broadway in Tarrytown, NY. A side path extends south along State Route 9 (South Broadway), providing direct off-street access to historic Lyndhurst and the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail, as well as connectivity to the Empire State Trail.

All Hudson Link buses contain features and equipment that allow all riders to board, ride, and exit the vehicles easily and comfortably. Each Hudson Link bus has a bike rack that can accommodate three adult-sized bicycles and follows ADA accessibility guidelines. After a fun-filled day on the path, the shuttle bus takes visitors back to their cars or the train station.

At 3.6 miles, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge features one of the longest shared-use paths in the United States. Located on the northern side of the bridge’s westbound span, cyclists and pedestrians encounter six scenic overlooks-each designed in partnership with the community, interpretive signage, and works of public art as they cross the Hudson River. Food, restrooms, and other amenities are available at landings in Westchester and Rockland counties.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “With more and more New Yorkers and tourists utilizing the shared-use path along the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to experience the sweeping views of the Hudson River and visit the surrounding areas, the State Department of Transportation is pleased to offer this free shuttle bus as part of our Hudson Link Service, which makes it easier for walkers and bicyclists to explore the beautiful lower Hudson Valley."

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “Thousands of New Yorkers come to the shared use path each month to experience the beautiful Hudson Valley. The free weekend shuttle makes visiting even more convenient by not having to worry about parking. You can also walk the full 3.6-mile length of the path with an easy cost-free way to get back to the other side. We thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the importance of the free shuttle to our landing communities and local businesses, the state Department of Transportation for being good government partners, and Hudson Link for providing this invaluable service.”

State Senator Jose M. Serrano said, “New York’s state parks, trails, and historic sites are some of the best places for individuals and families to enjoy the wonders of nature and the great outdoors. With our state park beaches and pools opening this Memorial Day weekend, New Yorkers will have even more opportunities for fun and recreation.”

Assemblymember Patrick J. Carroll said, “With Memorial Day weekend acting as the unofficial start of summer, I encourage all New Yorkers to come to Rockland County to enjoy the pools, beaches, and all the incredible amenities at Rockland Lake, Lake Welch, and the other state parks across our wonderful county.”

Hudson Link Assistant General Manager Marjorie Chin said, “As we embark on our fifth season of the free weekend shuttle service, Hudson Link is thrilled to enhance accessibility to the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge's shared-use path. The addition of the new eastbound stop at Burd Street and westbound stop at South Franklin Street & Artopee Way in Nyack underscores our commitment to connecting residents and visitors to the vibrant communities along the Hudson River. We look forward to another season of providing convenient and comfortable transportation options for all.