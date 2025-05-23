MPD Seeking Person of Interest in Hillside Road Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a person of interest and vehicle involved in an Endangerment with a Firearm incident in Southeast.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to sound of gunfire in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers learned that a suspect discharged a firearm before fleeing the scene in a black GMC truck. Shell casings were recovered at the scene. No injuries were reported.

The person of interest and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/_OvBflHh2G8

Anyone who can identify this person of interest and/or this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25065037

###