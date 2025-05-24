ACLU Attempt to Block Criminal Illegal Alien Removals Fails Spectacularly

The ACLU’s dangerous campaign to keep violent criminals in the United States is falling apart.

WASHINGTON – Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) latest attempt to wage lawfare against the Department was dropped. This lawsuit tried to prevent DHS from removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens from the country.

“We are glad to see the ACLU’s meritless, frivolous, and frankly dangerous lawsuit fall apart,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “That they claim to be a civil rights organization while advocating on behalf of foreign criminal gang members is laughable. They clearly could care less about the Americans that these illegal alien criminals victimize.”

The lawsuit was filed on March 1, 2025, by the ACLU on behalf of 10 illegal aliens who were being transferred to a detention facility at Guantanamo Bay in preparation for their removal. Most of these criminal illegal aliens were removed from the country, while the remaining volunteered to drop the suit.

Fortunately, these criminals will no longer to be able to victimize American citizens. The Department will continue to use all available resources to remove the dangerous criminal illegal aliens who were let into our country by the previous administration.

