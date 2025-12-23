While Americans Enjoy Christmas Celebrations and Last-Minute Holiday Preparations, ICE Law Enforcement Was Hard at Work Arresting the Worst of the Worst Including Gang Members, Pedophiles, and Attempted Murderers

If you are in the United States illegally, self-deport via the CBP Home app before December 31, 2025, and receive a $3,000 stipend and a free flight home for the holidays

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to deliver on its promise this Christmas season to make America safe again and remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our communities. While many Americans began wrapping presents and preparing for the joyous holy holiday, ICE was hard at work arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens convicted of horrific crimes including lewd and lascivious acts with child, child neglect, obscene communication, and attempted murder.

“While many Americans began celebrating Christmas with their families and loved ones this weekend, ICE arrested gang members, child pedophiles, abusers, and an attempted murderer. All year long, our law enforcement officers worked around-the-clock, including weekends and holidays, to arrest the worst of the worst. We are thankful for our law enforcement who delivered the best Christmas gift for American families this holiday season: safer communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Arrests over the weekend include:

Juan Jesus Acosta-Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Surenos-13 gang member, convicted for lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 by force or fear in San Bernardino, California.

Udit Mehra, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted for cruelty toward child, obscene communication in Seminole, Florida.

That Xiong, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted for attempted murder and discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle in Sacramento, California.

Juan Carlos Marrufo-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Atascosa County, Texas.

David Cerna-Calderon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault causing bodily injury to a family member in the Bexar County, Texas.

Yesenia Martinez-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for child neglect, resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated in Texas.

Jose Dante Ortiz-Alvalardo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for second degree force sex offense in Cabarrus County, North Carolina.

Edwin Ismael-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for evading a peace officer/disregarding safety, hit-and-run, willful harm of a peace officer horse/dog, and vehicle theft in Los Angeles, California.

David Abraham Hernandez-Velez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault of a public servant in Brazoria County, Texas.

Jerson Poveda-Delgado, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for battery against a public safety official in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Daniel Emony, a criminal illegal alien from Democratic Republic of the Congo, convicted for false statements, aggravated identity theft, and perjury in Alexandria, Virginia.

Carlos Martinez-Melendez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for robbery in Austin, Texas.

Justo Perez-Escobar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for unlawful possession weapon – handgun in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

Isaias Alvarado-Arellano, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in the United States District Court of Oregon.

Rudy Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for racketeering/conspire in Miami, Florida.

# # #