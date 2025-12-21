ICE Lodges Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Charged with Strangling Cab Driver to Death in New York

The Obama administration released this criminal illegal alien who now faces charges for homicide and robbery into our communities

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for Santos Paulino Vasquez-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala charged for homicide and robbery after he strangled a taxicab driver to death in Brewster, New York over a dispute over a fare on December 1, 2025.

The victim, Aurelio Zhunio-Orbez, body was found on December 7 floating in the Croton Falls Reservoir.

Aurelio Zhunio-Orbez

“Santos Vasquez Ramirez should’ve never been in our country in the first place and provided the opportunity to gruesomely take the life of Aurelio Zhunio-Orbez," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.“Open border policies have deadly consequences. ICE lodged an arrest detainer with local authorities to ensure this criminal illegal alien is never allowed back into American neighborhoods. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is targeting the worst of the worst.”

Santos Vasquez Ramirez

Santos Vasquez Ramirez entered the U.S. illegally in October 2013 and was released into the country by the Obama administration. An immigration judge issued him a final order of removal on January 22, 2016.

