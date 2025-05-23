State Visit of President of the Republic of Paraguay His Excellency Santiago Pena, 23 to 24 May 2025

President of the Republic of Paraguay Santiago Peña received a ceremonial welcome at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam this morning. President Tharman and President Peña noted Singapore and Paraguay’s shared commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order. They discussed growing opportunities for cooperation between Singapore and Paraguay, including in food imports from Paraguay and the green economy. President Tharman and Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam also hosted President Peña and First Lady Leticia Ocampos de Peña to a State Banquet.

During President Peña’s meeting with Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, they discussed the progress of ratification of the MERCOSUR-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and exchanged views on regional and international developments. They also discussed potential new areas of collaboration, such as in the green finance and energy sectors. Following the meeting, Prime Minister Wong and President Peña witnessed the signing of the Singapore-Paraguay Implementation Agreement on Carbon Credits Collaboration by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations of Singapore Grace Fu and Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Paraguay Rolando de Barros Barreto.

President Peña and First Lady Ocampos visited the National Orchid Garden, where a new orchid hybrid, the Encyclia Santiago Peña Leticia Ocampos, was named in their honour.

President Peña and First Lady Ocampos will depart Singapore on 24 May 2025.

