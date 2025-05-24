Tennessee Military Department Mourns Loss of Retired Col. Dennis Adams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Soldiers of the Tennessee Army National Guard mourn the loss of one of its former leaders, retired Col. Dennis Adams, the 8th Colonel of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and former Director of Administrative Services for the Tennessee Military Department.

Adams passed away at his home on May 20. He was 69 years old.

“Colonel Adams was a great friend, mentor, and leader to all of us in the Military Department,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “He personified selfless service and loved his Soldiers and serving our state. I can’t think of anyone who was prouder and more passionate to serve than him.”

Adams joined the Tennessee Army National Guard in 1979 after graduating from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s ROTC program and earning a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology. For more than 31 years, he proudly served as an Armor Officer, with most of that time in a variety of staff and leadership assignments with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. He advanced through the ranks, culminating as the Regiment’s 8th commander in 2003.

From 2004 to 2005, Adams deployed the Regiment to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom, the largest deployment of a Tennessee National Guard unit since World War II. He was responsible for the deployment, readiness, and training of a force of over 5,000 soldiers assigned to four squadrons, two battalions, and four separate companies. While in North Central Iraq, Adams and the 278th conducted full-spectrum combat operations in support of 1st Infantry Division and then the 42nd Infantry Division.

After retiring from the military in 2009, Adams continued to devote his life to his fellow Tennesseans, serving as a manager for TennCare, Director of TennCare Contractor and Asset Management Group, the Director of Tennessee’s Volunteer Challenge Academy, and as the Director of Administrative Services for the Tennessee Military Department.

For more than 31 years in the military and 10 years in Tennessee government, Adams served our nation and state and devoted his life to keeping Tennesseans safe.