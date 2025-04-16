Tennessee Air National Guardsmen recognized by Tennessee Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Eleven members of the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 134th Air Refueling Wing, headquartered in Knoxville, were recognized by the Tennessee Senate with a Joint Resolution, April 14, for heroism resulting in the awarding of Distinguished Flying Crosses while deployed for Operation True Promise.

The ceremony, which was held in the Senate chambers, commended the Airmen’s actions where they performed combat air refueling missions in contested airspace in the Middle East, finding themselves in direct line of fire while refueling U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles and other coalition aircraft. While flying KC-135 Stratotankers on April 13, 2024, the 134th aircrews offloaded hundreds of thousands of pounds of fuel, extending the flight time of combat aircraft as they intercepted missiles and drones during an attack.

During the ceremony on Monday, Senate Joint Resolution 150 was read and presented to the Airmen by Senator Becky Massey, a member of the Tennessee Senate from 6th District, representing Knoxville and Knox County. The Airmen were also congratulated by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally prior to the Senate recognition ceremony.

“These Airmen exemplify the highest standards of courage and professionalism,” said Brig. Gen. Lee Hartley, Tennessee Assistant Adjutant General-Air. “Their actions not only safeguarded lives but also demonstrated the strength of our commitment to our allies and global stability.”

All eleven Airmen were awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross during a ceremony at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base on December 7, 2024. The DFC is one of the U.S. military’s most prestigious honors, authorized by Congress in 1926, and is awarded for acts of heroism or extraordinary achievement in aerial flight.

The award recipients include Lt. Col. Willis Parker, Majors Cody Gaby, Stacy Sells, and Lance Welch, Captains Joshua Johnson, James Spearman, and Andrew Weber, Tech. Sergeants Joshua Osborne, Hunter Ricks, and Gage Seymour, and Senior Airman Jonah Parham.