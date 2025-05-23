TRAFFIC ADVISORY: United House of Prayer

On Saturday, May 24, 2025, the United House of Prayer Procession will occur in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and a street closure; motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

M Street, NW from 6th to 7th Street, NW

6th Street, NW from M Street to S Street, NW

S Street, NW from 6th Street to 13th Street, NW

13th Street, NW from S Street, NW to Logan Circle

P Street, NW, from Logan Circle to 7th Street, NW

7th Street, NW from P Street, NW to M Street, NW

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

M Street, NW from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

6th Street, NW from L Street to S Street, NW

S Street, NW from 5th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street, SW from S Street to O Street, NW

Logan Circle, NW

P Street, NW from 14th Street to 6th Street, NW

7th Street, NW from Q Street to L Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based on prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and be guided by the posted emergency no-parking signage. Vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no-parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists operating in the vicinity of this event could encounter possible delays and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wish to remind motorists to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

