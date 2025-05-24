CBP prepares for summer travel with improved time-saving tools

WASHINGTON — As the summer travel season nears and the United States prepares to welcome global visitors this summer for the Fédération Internationale de Football Association Club World Cup 2025, U.S. Customs and Border Protection encourages travelers to use the agency’s available mobile tools to streamline their arrival into the United States.

“CBP is committed to enhancing national security while streamlining lawful travel,” said CBP’s Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino. “By leveraging advanced technologies and mobile applications, we are transforming inspections at airports into a seamless, touchless process, enabling faster risk identification and efficient processing of legitimate visitors.”

This year’s FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is a new global club tournament that is debuting this year in the United States, who will also host the FIFA World Cup 2026 next summer. Both events are expected to attract a combined 10 million international visitors, which CBP is ready to welcome.

In fiscal year 2024, CBP processed over 420 million travelers at ports of entry — a 6.6% increase from the previous year. CBP continues to roll out airport modernization enhancements to support the expected increase in international travel. Enhanced technology ensures better allocation of resources, allowing officers to focus on higher-risk travelers, which aligns with CBP’s national security mission.

This enhanced technology includes Enhanced Passenger Processing, which involves photographing travelers using auto capture technology to provide a complete customs assessment (biometric confirmation, eligibility, enforcement) before they reach the CBP officer. EPP is available to U.S. citizens at Orlando International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Denver International Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Cross Border Xpress, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Dublin Airport.

Travelers may also use Seamless Border Entry, which combines the Trusted Traveler Programs framework with “On the Move” technology that allows Global Entry members to move through the inspection process seamlessly with minimal interaction with a CBP officer, depending on officer discretion. SBE is available at select airports, including Los Angeles International Airport, Miami International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, George Bush Continental Airport, and Toronto Pierson International Airport.

CBP also provides a suite of mobile applications to help travelers streamline their entry into the U.S. All CBP mobile apps are free and available through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, or by visiting the CBP Mobile Apps Directory.

CBP’s nearly 13 million Global Entry members may also use the Global Entry mobile app, which allows travelers to complete their entry processing on their phones before leaving the aircraft. Available at 78 locations, the app has already been downloaded over 2 million times and can be found in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Conditionally approved members may also use the app and then use the Enrollment on Arrival option to complete their interview without a prior appointment upon returning to the U.S.

Travelers arriving to the U.S. from Canada may also apply for NEXUS, a fee-based, voluntary program, designed to expedite CBP processing for vetted, low-risk trusted travelers at 12 land border locations and eight Canadian airports. More than 2.2 members are currently enrolled in NEXUS. The program is open to citizens and permanent residents of both the U.S. and Canada.

Travelers who are not TTP members may use the Mobile Passport Control app for a fast and secure way to submit their passport and travel information in advance. MPC is available at 53 ports of entry, including 14 Preclearance locations and four seaports. The app is open to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, certain Canadian citizens, and Visa Waiver Program travelers.

Non-U.S. citizens eligible to enter under the Visa Waiver Program have the option of using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization mobile app to submit ESTA applications from their smartphones, mobile devices, or tablets. Travelers unable to download the mobile app may also access ESTA online.

Whichever option is chosen to enter the United States, CBP reminds visitors they must meet legal requirements, have proper documents, undergo background checks and inspection, and adhere to visa terms. If statutes or visa terms are violated, travelers may be subject to detention and removal. A visa is a privilege, not a right, and only those who respect our laws and follow the proper procedures will be welcomed.

For more information on visas and passports, please visit travel.state.gov. Travelers may also visit the Know Before You Go page on CBP.gov, or view the next CBP Travel Chat, which will take place May 28 on Facebook Live and Instagram Live.