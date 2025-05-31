Maine Border Patrol experiences spike in apprehensions

HOULTON, Maine — After a record-breaking month of arrests in April, the United States Border Patrol (USBP) in Maine is continuing to see elevated numbers of apprehensions. On Friday May 23, 2025, Houlton Sector, in coordination with multiple Department of Homeland Security components, transported 42 detained illegal aliens on a single flight from the city of Presque Isle to Detroit for further removal proceedings. Houlton Sector continues to conduct enforcement operations in order to maintain a secure border and protect Maine communities.

Acting Chief Patrol Agent Christopher Kuhn said, “Houlton Sector Border Patrol Agents work tirelessly to keep our nation and communities secure. The rise in apprehensions over the course of this year reflects the hard work credited to the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol in carrying out national security priorities with inter-agency partners. This flight demonstrates those partnerships in action to ensure that individuals illegally present in the U.S. are apprehended and repatriated to their country of origin.”

The message is clear that if you enter the United States illegally you will be apprehended, and the appropriate consequence will be imposed under the law. However, CBP Home is now offering a voluntary, incentivized process for illegal aliens in the United States to return to their home country or another country that will accept them. Participants use the CBP Home App to record their intention to voluntarily depart the United States. Eligible aliens may qualify for travel assistance, document help, and de-prioritization for detention and removal while preparing to leave. Any illegal alien who uses the app and confirms their departure through the app will receive a $1000 stipend. Illegal aliens can start the process by visiting the CBP Home App at https://go.dhs.gov/wqB.

