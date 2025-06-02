Air and Marine Operations Responds to Offshore Plane Crash, Rescues Survivors

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Marine Interdiction Agents from Air and Marine Operations, an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, responded swiftly Sunday to a downed aircraft off the coast of Vero Beach, successfully locating and rescuing three survivors during a coordinated multi-agency operation.

During the evening of June 1, an AMO Fort Pierce Marine Unit was alerted by the Indian River Shores Police Department that a single-engine Cessna Skyhawk had crashed approximately 2 to 3 miles offshore.

AMO crews immediately responded and arrived at the location, joining search and rescue efforts already underway by the U.S. Coast Guard, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Indian River Shores Police Department.

An Indian River County Sheriff’s Office helicopter located three heat signatures in the water, prompting a focused search. At approximately 9:50 p.m., AMO Marine Interdiction Agents located two survivors. Shortly after, the crew discovered a third individual and brought him onboard.

The survivor identified himself as the pilot and confirmed that only three individuals had been aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.

AMO agents assessed the pilot’s condition, monitoring his vitals and providing initial care as he reported severe rib pain. The pilot was transferred to the Coast Guard 45-foot vessel for Emergency Medical Technician evaluation.

All three survivors were subsequently transported to Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce for further medical treatment by local fire rescue personnel.

AMO remains committed to protecting lives and supporting partner agencies in search and rescue efforts across the nation’s coastal regions.

For more information on Air and Marine Operations, visit www.cbp.gov or follow AMO on Facebook, Instagram, and X.