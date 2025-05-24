Creative Diagnostics Advances Influenza Antiviral Drug Discovery with Comprehensive Screening and Evaluation Services

Creative Diagnostics has announced its comprehensive suite of services for Influenza Antiviral Drug Screening and Evaluation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics has announced its comprehensive suite of services for Influenza Antiviral Drug Screening and Evaluation. Equipped with advanced technology platforms and a wide range of cell and animal models, the company now offers robust solutions to accelerate the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapies to combat influenza infections.

Influenza is a major infectious disease that affects human life and health and places a heavy burden on the global economy and public health. Anti-influenza drugs are a class of medicines that fight influenza virus infection and relieve symptoms. They work in various ways to inhibit the growth and replication of the virus, thereby reducing the severity of illness and speeding recovery. Common anti-influenza drugs include oseltamivir, zanamivir, and aluminum hydroxide. These medications are usually used at the beginning of a viral infection for optimal antiviral effect.

It should be noted that anti-influenza viral drugs cannot completely cure influenza, but they can reduce symptoms and shorten the duration of illness, especially in susceptible groups such as the elderly, children and pregnant women, and are of great clinical value. Existing marketed drugs have relatively limited therapeutic effects in patients with severe influenza and highly pathogenic avian influenza. Therefore, there is an urgent need to develop new drugs with novel mechanisms of action to meet the urgent clinical needs of influenza patients.

Creative Diagnostics addresses this critical need by providing integrated services that span the drug discovery and development pipeline. Creative Diagnostics takes a multi-pronged approach to the screening and evaluation of anti-influenza compounds using a number of state-of-the-art technology platforms. These platforms include robust cellular assays, sophisticated immunological assays and precise molecular biology techniques. The company's screening capabilities are further enhanced by the use of a variety of relevant cell models, including Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) cells, Immortalized Lung cells (A549 and Calu-3), and Human Colon Adeno-Carcinoma cells (CACO-2).

In addition to in vitro studies, Creative Diagnostics utilizes a variety of animal models, including mice, ferrets, guinea pigs and swine, as well as alternative models such as yeast, Drosophila and zebrafish, to provide a more comprehensive understanding of drug efficacy and safety.

The company's screening and evaluation efforts target a range of influenza virus types (Influenza A, B, and C) and key viral targets. These include neuraminidase inhibitors, M2 ion channel inhibitors, RNA polymerase inhibitors, and immunomodulators, covering essential stages of the viral life cycle. With a team of experienced scientists, Creative Diagnostics offers a one-stop-shop for anti-influenza drug screening and evaluation services, helping researchers and pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug discovery and development and bring novel anti-influenza drugs to market.

For more information on these services and other innovative solutions, please visit https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com/screening-and-evaluation-of-anti-influenza-virus-antivirals.html.

