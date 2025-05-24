DOH REOPENS MAUI L&L LOCATION

Posted on May 23, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch allowed a Maui location of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue to reopen, issuing a green “pass” placard during a follow-up inspection on May 23, 2025. The establishment, operated by Maui L & L Food Inc., is located at 270 Dairy Road, Unit #170, Kahului, within the Maui Marketplace Food Court.

The establishment has eliminated all cockroach activity and repaired all harborage spaces since the initial routine inspection conducted on May 12, 2025. The DOH is allowing the restaurant to reopen and resume operations, as the imminent health hazard has been eliminated and the establishment has shown progress by implementing pest control and prevention protocols. The restaurant has worked with its professional pest control company to complete multiple treatments and implement a pest monitoring program to help prevent future infestations.

The DOH is requiring the establishment to continue:

Working with its pest control company to conduct weekly pest control treatments and monitoring for the next three weeks, and

Ensuring the identified person in charge continues to demonstrate control over procedures implemented for pest control and prevention.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration and is responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

To obtain restaurant inspection reports for Maui, call the Maui Food Safety Branch at 808-984-8230. For more information on the department’s placarding program, visit http://health.hawaii.gov/san.

