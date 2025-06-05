KAUAʻI DISTRICT HEALTH OFFICE TO CONDUCT CASPER SURVEY TO ASSESS EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS

Posted on Jun 5, 2025 in Newsroom

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s (DOH) Kaua‘i District Health Office will conduct a Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER) survey in June to assess the emergency preparedness level of Kauaʻi households.

“By asking households about their emergency supplies and evacuation plans, CASPER surveys enable the Kauaʻi District Health Office and the county to better meet our community’s needs before, during and after a disaster,” said Lauren Guest, the Kauaʻi Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Program (ELC) deputy district health officer. “CASPER surveys also serve as a valuable training opportunity for our staff so that they are adequately trained to conduct rapid needs assessments in the field prior to a local disaster.”

Survey teams will go door-to-door June 23-27 in 30 randomly selected census blocks. Seven houses within each block will be systematically selected and surveyed for a total of 210 attempted household-level surveys. Teams comprise DOH staff with support from the Kauaʻi Medical Reserve Corps and the Kauaʻi Emergency Management Agency.

The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete, and participation is voluntary. All responses are confidential, no names or addresses will be collected. Selected households will be asked about their emergency and evacuation plans; concerns regarding climate change and infectious diseases; and general questions about life on Kaua‘i.

Team members will wear vests identifying themselves as part of the DOH survey team and will carry identification cards. Selected households will be offered the opportunity to complete the survey over the phone, if preferred.

The CASPER survey methodology was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to rapidly assess the health and other resource needs of a community after a disaster.

“Mahalo to our residents for their support and participation,” Guest said.

This will be the department’s eighth CASPER survey conducted on Kauaʻi. To view prior CASPER survey reports, please visit: https://health.hawaii.gov/kauai/Casper/

