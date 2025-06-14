DOH CLOSES HONG KONG CHOP SUEY IN CAPTAIN COOK FOR MULTIPLE FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS

Posted on Jun 13, 2025 in Newsroom

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Hong Kong Chop Suey, located at 82-6066 Mamalahoa Highway in Captain Cook, due to multiple critical food safety violations.

The food establishment, operated by Man You Chen, received a red placard on June 12 due to an active cockroach infestation, adulterated food products, lack of a dedicated hand wash sink, unsanitary conditions within the facility and lack of an on-site certified safe food handler.

During a routine inspection conducted on June 12, a DOH inspector observed multiple critical food safety violations including:

Cross-contaminated food;

Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch;

Live cockroaches and feces on food containers, food preparation surfaces and below equipment;

Perimeter walls and roofs of a food establishment did not effectively protect the establishment from the entry of insects, rodents and other animals;

Food was not stored properly to prevent cross-contamination;

Ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator were not properly date marked;

The dishwashing process did not include properly sanitizing dishes;

Physical facilities were not maintained and cleaned;

Handwashing sink was not operable;

No certified safe food handler was on-site during operations.

The food establishment must correct all critical food safety violations and complete a follow-up inspection before it can reopen. Corrective actions include:

Discard all contaminated food products;

Hire a professional pest control operator (PCO) and submit the proof of service and PCO report to DOH;

Replace all missing/damaged ceiling panels and close all holes in walls to prevent vector entry into facility;

Complete a deep cleaning and disinfection;

Remove unnecessary cardboard boxes and clutter to limit harborage sites;

Repair the handwashing sink;

Ensure at least one employee with a valid food protection certificate is on duty during operational hours; and

Retrain all food employees on proper food handling, storage and dishwashing.

The operator will contact DOH for a follow-up inspection when all violations have been corrected.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to the Food Safety Branch website. For more information about current establishment inspections, click here.

