Hawaii Woman Pleads Guilty to Mail Fraud and Tax Fraud

A Hawaii woman pleaded guilty yesterday to defrauding her mortgage lender and conspiring to defraud the IRS by fraudulently obtaining a tax refund and then thwarting the IRS’ efforts to recoup it.

The following is according to court documents and statements made in court: Hannah Heart, of Honolulu, conspired with others to file a false 2014 individual income tax return in her name. As part of the conspiracy, Heart’s co-conspirators created a fake tax form purportedly issued by a mortgage lender to Heart, which she attached to her return. The form falsely reported that Heart had received income from a financial institution of more than $2.4 million, from which over $1.2 million in taxes had been withheld. As a result, Heart filed a tax return that falsely claimed she was entitled to a $464,904 refund, which the IRS paid.

When the IRS began trying to collect the fraudulent refund from Heart, she took several steps to thwart the IRS. For example, Heart deposited the refund check into a trust bank account and immediately transferred most of the balance to a separate bank account, both of which she controlled. She also sent numerous false, fraudulent, and frivolous letters to the IRS in response to IRS communications.

In addition, Heart helped another co-conspirator defraud the IRS using the same scheme. Heart and her co-conspirator deposited a second fraudulently obtained $1 million refund check from the IRS, payable to the co-conspirator.

In total, Heart caused a tax loss to the IRS of $1,618,985.54.

Heart also defrauded her mortgage lender, conspiring with others to do so. Heart took out a mortgage for her home in 2006 and stopped making payments in 2010 toward her mortgage. The mortgage lender initiated foreclosure proceedings in 2022 against Heart. In response, a co-conspirator sent the lender a fictitious document purporting to be a check for the full amount due for Heart’s mortgage. The lender initially accepted the check but later rejected it as fraudulent. Afterwards, Heart sent mail to the lender demanding that it accept the fraudulent check as full payment of her remaining balance.

In total, Heart intended to defraud the mortgage lender of $2,066,522.22.

Heart will be sentenced at a later date. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the charge of mail fraud and a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the charge of conspiracy to defraud the IRS. She also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Karen E. Kelly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Kenneth M. Sorenson for the District of Hawaii made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, and FBI are investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Sarah Kiewlicz and Megan Jones of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregg Paris Yates for the District of Hawaii are prosecuting the case.