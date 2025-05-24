Public Notice of Sunshine Meeting - Weaponization of City government

Published on May 23, 2025

Two or more Commissioners of the City of Miami, and members of their staff, may be participating in a Sunshine Meeting to discuss the weaponization of City government. The Sunshine Meeting is scheduled for Friday, May 30, 2025, at 12:00 P.M., at Miami City Hall in the City Commission chambers located at 3500 Pan American Drive, 1st Floor, Miami, FL 33133. The City Commission chambers is accessible for members of the public to attend.

For more information regarding this meeting please contact 305-250-5430.