Governor Newsom announces appointments 5.23.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Andrew “Tristan” Peery, of Sacramento, has been appointed Senior Product Manager at the Office of Data and Innovation. Peery has been Director of Web and Interactive Communications at University of California, Davis since 2020, where he was previously Web Applications Development/Web Designer from 2014 to 2020. He held multiple positions at Oregon State University from 2006 to 2013, including Researcher/Web Applications Developer and Graduate Research Assistant. Peery was a Staff Scientist at Woods Hole Group from 2001 to 2005. He earned a Master of Science degree in Physical Oceanography from Oregon State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Science from Texas A&M University at Galveston. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $150,348. Peery is registered without party preference.

Ramank Bharti, of Napa, has been appointed Director of Risk Management and Project Controls at the California High Speed Rail Authority. Bharti held multiple positions at ALSTOM Inc from 2004 to 2025, including Project Director, United States West Coast Services, Site Controller, Services North America, Region Controller, Controller, Budgeting and Reporting, and Work Package Controller. He was a Program Director at Transportation and Transit Associates from 2003 to 2004. Bharti was an MBA Intern at the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority from 2002 to 2003. He was a Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer at the North Eastern Railway from 1996 to 2001. Bharti was a Manager, Industrial Engineering at Diesel Component Works from 1992 to 1996. He was a Mechanical Engineer at Northern Railway from 1990 to 1992. Bharti earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $225,000. Bharti is a Democrat.

Kevin Parzych, of San Luis Obispo, has been appointed Chief of Primary Care Services at Atascadero State Hospital. Parzych has been Chief Medical Officer at Wilshire Health and Community Services since 2013 and Owner of Wilshire Connected Care and K Parzych a Medical Corp since 2017. He was Medical Director of Hospice at Good Shepard Homecare and Hospice from 2004 to 2013. Parzych was Owner of Parzych Family Practice from 2002 to 2013. Parzych earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Albany Medical College and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Connecticut. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $374,400. Parzych is registered with no party preference.

Madelynn McClain, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of the Division of Administrative Services at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. McClain has been Assistant Deputy Director of the Division of Adult Institutions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2024. McClain held several positions at the Department of General Services from 2023 to 2024, including Deputy Director of the Real Estate Services Division and Chief Financial Officer. She held several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2020 to 2023, including Deputy Director at the Office of Fiscal Services and Associate Director of the Budget Management Branch. McClain was a Principal Program Budget Analyst at the California Department of Finance from 2017 to 2020. She was a Judicial Fiscal Supervisor at the Judicial Council of California from 2015 to 2017. McClain was a Finance Budget Analyst at the Department of Finance from 2003 to 2015. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $208,440. McClain is a Democrat.

Raul Morales, of Visalia, has been appointed Warden at Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison. Morales has been Acting Warden at Substance Treatment Facility and State Prison since 2024. He was Acting Warden at Valley State Prison in 2024. He held several positions at Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison from 2001 to 2024, including Chief Deputy Warden, Associate Warden, Captain, Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant, and Correctional Officer. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $193,524. Morales is registered without party preference.