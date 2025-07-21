FDLE: Key West man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

Submit Release
July 21, 2025

KEY WEST, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Juan Carlos Souza, 26, of Key West on 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, a second-degree felony. This arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The investigation began when FDLE received several cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) between Nov. 2024 and April 2025 that a Snapchat user had messaged suspected minors and was using the application to upload digital files depicting the sexual abuse of children. FDLE identified Souza as the Snapchat user.

On July 9, special agents with FDLE contacted Souza and searched his electronic device. A forensic analysis of the device found several files of child sexual abuse material. Based on the results of this forensic analysis, agents obtained an arrest warrant for Souza.

Souza turned himself in at the Monroe County Detention Center. The Office of the State Attorney, 16th Judicial Circuit, is prosecuting the case.

The investigation remains active.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

