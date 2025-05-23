Memorial Day Proclamation

WHEREAS, the sacrifices of those who came before us have shaped our political system, laid the foundation for groundbreaking advancements in science, technology and medicine, created enduring traditions that enrich our culture, and secured the freedoms we hold dear through their service in times of war; and

WHEREAS, the courageous service members who fought and died for our country preserved the freedoms and rights guaranteed to all people under the U.S. Constitution, ensuring that liberty endures for future generations; and

WHEREAS, since the late 19th century, Americans have come together each May to observe Memorial Day, a solemn occasion and a national holiday since 1971 , dedicated to honoring with reverence and gratitude those who gave their lives in service to our nation; and

WHEREAS, Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, originated following the Civil War, and led to the establishment of the country's first national cemeteries; and

WHEREAS, Memorial Day offers us the opportunity to reflect upon and honor the memories of our loved ones who have passed, paying tribute to the sacrifices of service members, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the well-being of our communities and nation; and

WHEREAS, we continue to live in freedom and seek peace so that our service members will not have died in vain;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bob Ferguson, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby

proclaim May 26, 2025, as

Memorial Day

in Washington, and I urge all people in our state to join me in honoring this day as a day of remembrance and honor for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation.

Signed this 23rd day of May, 2025