Weill Center to Host Film Fest Opening Night

Inaugural Sheboygan Film Festival opens at a perfect venue for cinema.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beah Travis, Chair of the Committee organizing the Sheboygan Film Festival (SFF), announced today that the inaugural festival will open at The Weill Center for the Performing Arts, the 1,150-seat live event venue located in the heart of downtown Sheboygan. The Weill will set the stage for filmmakers and cinema lovers who come to Sheboygan for the festival.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better venue to kick off our first film festival,” said Beah Travis, Founder and Executive Director of Belladonna Film Project and Chair of the SFF Committee. “The Weill is iconic. When our neighbors and guests arrive there to meet filmmakers from across the state and the world, it will be an experience no one will be able to forget.”

“The Weill Center for the Performing Arts has been a premier destination for all kinds of entertainment since 1928,” said Executive Director Katy Glodosky. “We’ve offered everything from Broadway to the Symphony to national touring acts and international ballet. It’s part of our mission to collaborate with other local entities to create a thriving, vibrant arts scene together. The Sheboygan Film Festival is a great opportunity to do that. Bringing guests into town for this event will benefit the entire downtown economy, bringing new patrons into our restaurants, local shops, and hotels.”

Glodosky pointed out that the Weill has long been a destination for presenting film. It hosted the premieres of Kevin Costner's “Open Range,” when Herb Kohler arranged for a horse and carriage to deliver Costner to the theater, and Disney’s sailing film “Morning Light,” when Roy Disney came to town.

For more information about the upcoming event, including sponsorship opportunities, submission requirements, or volunteer opportunities, visit the Sheboygan Film Festival website at www.sheboyganfilmfest.com. The Festival can be found on social media networks, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About The Sheboygan Film Festival

With its inaugural event scheduled to take place October 2-5th, the Sheboygan Film Festival (SFF) is an annual film festival organized by Belladonna Film Project, a 501(c)3 film production company focused on independent film in the Midwest. SFF, the Malibu of the Midwest’s very own film fest, is open to filmmakers worldwide but focuses primarily on bringing regional independent film projects, for audiences of all ages, to the public’s attention. A typical annual program will include dramatic and documentary features, short films, and children’s programming. The event offers daily filmmaker conversations, panel discussions, and other events that showcase filmmakers, their projects, and the city of Sheboygan. To learn more, visit www.sheboyganfilmfest.com.

About the Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts

The Weill Center for the Performing Arts is a 1,150-seat live event venue in Downtown Sheboygan, WI. The Weill Center presents a series of live performances including music, comedy, variety acts, movies and more. In 2001 the theater was restored to its original Spanish Colonial Revival architectural style and atmospheric theater, as built in 1928. The theater is currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit weillcenter.com.

