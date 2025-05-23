Increasing State Police Patrols at Synagogues

Governor Kathy Hochul has directed State Police to increase patrols at Synagogues and other Jewish institutions following the horrific murder of two Israeli Embassy employees leaving a Jewish event outside of the Capitol Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. While there are no known threats to New Yorkers, State Police has increased patrol visibility and are conducting regular checks of vulnerable sites, such as Jewish religious institutions and schools. New Yorkers can contact the State’s Hate and Bias Prevention Unit at 1-844-662-4283 or visit here to report any issues of harassment or violence.

“Antisemitism is a threat to all of us, and this act of terrorism is a painful reminder that we must continue to fight it wherever it rears its ugly head,” Governor Hochul said. “Public safety is my top priority and I will continue fighting hate to ensure all New Yorkers can feel safe in their communities.”

The New York State Intelligence Center remains in close contact with our federal, state and local partners, and will continue to monitor for any threats.

Governor Hochul continues to combat the rise in hate crimes and secured $35 million in the FY26 Enacted Budget for Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes (SCAHC) program. These grants provide funding to boost safety and security for certain organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs or mission.

Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, the New York State Division of Human Rights established the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit (HBPU) in December 2022 to help communities combat prejudice and discrimination. The HBPU Response Team offers support to communities impacted by bias or hate and connects impacted individuals with referrals to relevant stakeholders including State Police when incidents rise to the level of a crime. The Response Team helps to create community healing and support, through conflict resolution meetings, restorative justice practices, public education and assisting those impacted by hate or bias in filing complaints and/or accessing resources with other relevant State agencies.