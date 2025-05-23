Governor Kotek Visits Jackson County

This week, Governor Tina Kotek and First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson visited Jackson County to connect with business leaders, listen to the workforce needs of behavioral health providers, meet with local organizations supporting wildfire survivors, support the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

“Southern Oregon’s success is Oregon’s success,” Governor Kotek said. “We enjoyed the opportunity to connect with business leaders, health care providers, and community organizations who are working hard to build prosperity in the region.”

The Governor started the first day with the Chamber of Medford and Jackson County at a roundtable with business leaders. They had a wide-ranging discussion, including the region’s need to build housing options of all kinds, how to make sure we set Oregon students up for success, and tools to support businesses and economic development in the area. At the same time, First Lady Kotek Wilson hosted a behavioral health listening session with a range of providers to discuss local challenges and successes with regard to recruiting and retaining behavioral health professionals.

Next, the Governor and First Lady visited Talent Mobile Estates, the first resident-owned manufactured home community in Jackson County that is replacing homes that were lost in the September 2020 Almeda Fire. Leaders from Coalicion Fortaleza and CASA of Oregon led a walking tour of the community. They also spoke with a resident who shared their story of losing their home in the wildfire and returning to the community to a new home.

“The trauma and loss from five years ago are still a regular reality for the people in Talent and all the communities touched by the Almeda Fire,” Governor Kotek reflected. “Recovery from a disaster like that is long and arduous, but residents lift each other up and help each other through. The First Lady and I are honored that the community shared their stories with us. I want them to know that we won’t stop working on recovery until the job is done.”

Rounding out the day, the Governor and First Lady met briefly with Tim Bond, Artistic Director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and then attended a production of August Wilson’s “Jitney.”

The next day, the First Lady led a read-along with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL) at the Medford Public Library. She met with local DPIL organizers and read “The Rabbit Listened” to a group of children.

Find pictures from the visit here.



