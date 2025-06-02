DEQ and City of Estacada to Hold Free Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event on June 14

Estacada, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the City of Estacada are partnering to offer Estacada-area residents a free household hazardous waste drop-off event on Saturday, June 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Portal Park, 805 NW Evergreen Way, Estacada.

This one-day event gives residents a safe and responsible way to dispose of common household chemicals and hazardous materials, including paints and stains, motor oil, antifreeze, propane tanks, pesticides, cleaning products, fluorescent light bulbs and more.

“By collecting and managing household waste safely, we help protect community health and the environment,” said Steven Chang, materials management specialist at DEQ. “People can feel confident knowing these items won’t end up polluting the environment or putting their families at risk.”

“We’re excited to host this event again in Estacada,” said Ellie White, outreach and engagement coordinator at the City of Estacada. “It’s a convenient way to safely dispose of hazardous materials, just in time for summer. We’re grateful for this partnership that makes it free and accessible for our community.”

Proper disposal helps prevent dangerous chemicals from entering landfills, storm drains and wastewater systems, protecting communities and natural resources. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to responsibly clear out old or unwanted household materials as part of their spring cleaning.



Important guidelines:

Limit of 35 gallons per household (no drums or plastic bags)

Use containers 5 gallons or smaller

Keep items in their original, sealed containers when possible

Label any unmarked containers if contents are known; notify staff of unknown materials

Please note: Garbage, electronics, radioactive waste, ammunition, explosives, medications and medical sharps will not be accepted.

Free digital thermometers will be available in exchange for mercury thermometers as an added safety incentive.

For full details about what can and cannot be brought, and how to prepare your materials, visit: cityofestacada.org/calendar-events/household-hazardous-waste-disposal.

Questions?

Contact Steven Chang at DEQ: steven.chang@deq.oregon.gov, 971-803-2493, or the City of Estacada: info@cityofestacada.org, 503-630-8270.

Media contacts:

Oregon DEQ:

Michael Loch, public affairs specialist, michael.loch@deq.oregon.gov, 503-737-9435.

City of Estacada:

Ellie White, outreach and engagement coordinator, ellie@cityofestacada.org.

###