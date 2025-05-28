New Data Highlights the Importance of Tobacco Quitlines

In 2024, 250,000+ Americans used state quitlines. Proposed budget cuts could end funding, leaving millions without vital quit-smoking support.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New data from the North American Quitline Consortium (NAQC) found more than 250,000 Americans received quit support from their state tobacco quitline in 2024. The average cost per smoker – just $2.72 across states.For more than 20 years, state quitlines have been the backbone of stop smoking programs across the country. NAQC said their survey data show more than 6.9 million people have used quitlines since 2005, when they started collecting data.In 2005, 45.1 million adults smoked cigarettes. By 2022, the number had shrunk to 28.8 million as public health programs ramped up to prevent youth from smoking and funded quitline programs to help smokers quit.State tobacco programs were partially funded by the CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health that was eliminated on April 1. The President’s proposed budget cuts would eliminate future federal funding for the state quitlines, leaving millions of Americans at risk of losing critical help with quitting smoking.With no new funding available, states have started to lay off staff who run programs in New York and in North Carolina where 75% of their staff were furloughed in May.The CDC also ran the Tips From Former Smokers campaign. Research found the campaign helped more than 1 million people quit smoking from 2012 to 2018 and saved $7.3 billion in healthcare costs.Experts say the cuts to tobacco programs will lead to fewer people quitting smoking, increasing the burden of tobacco-related diseases and healthcare costs. Thomas Ylioja, CEO at NAQC, said, “Quitlines are a lifeline for people trying to quitting. They are the most accessible services we have to help people and they work. Compared to quitting without support, using the quitline can triple or more the rates of quitting.”Without renewed funds, many quitlines will be forced to reduce services, cutting off lifesaving support for thousands of Americans. Mark L., participant in the New York State Quitline, noted, “There was no judgment at all whatsoever, and their non-cookie-cutter approach was the key to my success.” And RB, participant in the North Carolina Quitline (QuitlineNC), stated, “Your team has been so helpful with my journey (a GREAT success, I would like to add), and I could not be happier! I can taste and smell better than I have in years! My circulation has improved greatly, and I actually feel like getting outside and being active, not worrying about getting winded! Even my husband has quit smoking, and I am just so thankful!!!!! Thank you to you and everyone from the NC QUITLINE! You are all making such a terrific difference!”With World No Tobacco Day around the corner, tobacco control staff are urging people to talk about the impact of tobacco cessation programs with state and federal lawmakers around the country. Ylioja says, “Investing in quitline programs today means protecting future generations from the harmful effects of tobacco, ensuring stronger economies and reduced healthcare costs.”NORTH AMERICAN QUITLINE CONSORTIUMThe North American Quitline Consortium (NAQC) is a non-profit organization that promotes evidence-based quitline services across North America. NAQC brings quitline partners together to share learning and encourage understanding of quitline operations, promotion, and effectiveness.1-800-QUIT-NOWFor access to free quit smoking support, including coaching, educational materials, and referrals to local resources, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.