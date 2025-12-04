North American Quitline Consortium Launches Strategic Plan 2030 to Modernize and Sustain Life-Saving Cessation Services

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American Quitline Consortium (NAQC) unveils its Strategic Plan 2030, marking a renewed commitment to delivering accessible, effective, and equitable tobacco cessation support across the United States and Canada.For more than two decades, NAQC has championed the expansion and effectiveness of quitline services, ensuring millions of people and especially those most affected by commercial tobacco can access the help they need to quit. Today, as challenges mount from changes in government funding and a surge in new products that contain highly addictive nicotine, NAQC’s new plan sets a bold course to modernize, secure, and increase the impact of these life-saving services.The new strategic plan demonstrates a vision built on three strategic pillars.• Modernization & Innovation: NAQC will help quitlines update their technology and service delivery, guiding the responsible adoption of digital tools so more people including young people and underserved groups can engage in quit support tailored to today’s needs.• Sustainability, Partnerships & Policy: With funding volatility on the rise, NAQC will provide member programs with practical tools and partnership strategies to ensure a durable safety net for tobacco users in every jurisdiction.• Increasing Impact: Enhanced outreach, cross-sector partnerships, and data-driven improvements will ensure quitlines continue to serve and support those communities and families most impacted by tobacco use and related health disparities.Quitlines are a lifeline for people addicted to nicotine looking for help to quit. They offer free, personalized, and confidential support proven to boost quit success removing barriers such as cost, stigma, and lack of access to local health resources. Families benefit as loved ones improve their health and reduce secondhand smoke exposure, while community health improves, healthcare costs fall, and workplace productivity rises.“Quitlines level the playing field, break cycles of addiction, and are vital to our nation’s fight against tobacco,” said Thomas Ylioja, PhD, MSW, NAQC’s President & CEO. “With Strategic Plan 2030, we’re ensuring these services not only remain accessible but they adapt to new challenges, expand their reach, and protect future generations from the harmful effects of commercial tobacco.”

