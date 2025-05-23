McDowell County, W.Va., Disaster Recovery Center closed for Memorial Day, permanently closing Thursday, May 29

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The FEMA-West Virginia Disaster Recovery Center in McDowell County will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday and is scheduled to close permanently Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 6 p.m.

The McDowell County center offers the last in-person opportunity for survivors of the Feb. 15-18, 2025, floods to follow up on their applications for FEMA assistance. Information for the center:

McDowell County Disaster Recovery Center Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Tuesday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Memorial Day Closing permanently Thursday, May 29, at 6 p.m.

Survivors do not have to visit a disaster center to communicate with FEMA. They can call 800-621-3362 (FEMA). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. They can also go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app on their smartphone.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, contact FEMA to learn more about next steps. Staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

