President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kansas

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Kansas to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storm, straight-line winds, flooding and wildfires from March 14-19, 2025.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair and replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm, straight-line winds, flooding and wildfires in Barton, Chautauqua, Edwards, Elk, Ellis, Gove, Graham, Gray, Greeley, Hodgeman, Jewell, Lincoln, Logan, Ness, Norton, Osborne, Pawnee, Phillips, Rice, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Sheridan, Sherman, Smith, Stafford, Wallace and Woodson counties.

Hannah Penn has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.