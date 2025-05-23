NEBRASKA, May 23 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

President Trump Approves Federal Disaster Declaration for March Storm

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has been notified that a federal disaster declaration submitted to President Donald Trump has been approved. Damage resulted from a severe winter storm that impacted the state on March 18 and 19. The application for assistance was submitted in mid-April. Cost estimates from that storm exceeded $64.8 million – the bulk of which resulted from downed electrical lines and damaged utility poles.

Counties eligible under the declaration include Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Hamilton, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nuckolls, Otoe, Platte, Polk, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, Thurston, Washington, Webster, and York.

“This was a significant storm, impacting more than 25 counties and leaving many people without power – some for several days. I appreciate President Trump’s attention to Nebraska and his approval of this disaster request,” said Gov. Pillen. “Federal funding will help cover the tremendous costs that were incurred as a result of this weather event.”

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun working with local emergency managers and public entities now eligible for assistance under this declaration.