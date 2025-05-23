VerWey Selected to Moderate Panel at SCSP AI+ Compute & Connectivity Summit

John VerWey, an advisor in the Mission Alignment group at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), was recently selected to lead a panel discussion at the inaugural Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) AI+ Compute & Connectivity Summit, held in Washington, DC.

VerWey moderated a panel discussion on next-generation microelectronics, focusing on the future of microelectronics in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and what breakthrough technologies will power the next generation of large-scale AI systems.

The panelists consisted of technical experts from industry, national laboratories, and early-stage startups. The panel focused on technology pathways in microelectronics, why moving breakthroughs from the laboratory to fabrication (“lab to fab”) is so difficult, and heterogeneous integration, AI acceleration, and materials science.

John VerWey, Dr. Jeff Shainline, Dr. May Casterline, and John Shalf sitting down for a panel discussion at the SCSP AI+ Compute & Connectivity Summit. (Photo: SCSP)

SCSP is a nonpartisan, nonprofit initiative established to provide recommendations aimed at enhancing the enduring global competitiveness of the United States in collaboration with its allies and partners as AI and other emerging technologies transform our national security, economy, and society.

“I was honored to be asked to share my insights and participate as a moderator, especially at a SCSP summit focused on AI, compute, and connectivity—areas we are working to accelerate at PNNL,” said VerWey. “The event went very well, with over 500 attendees and a full house from start to finish.”

In his current role at PNNL, VerWey specializes in the economics of the semiconductor industry. His research has largely focused on the challenges and opportunities policymakers face in designing and implementing strategies to increase advanced technology manufacturing in the United States. VerWey’s recent research has focused on the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 (“The CHIPS Act”).

“AI is of extreme interest to the Lab right now, and a lot of my research has focused on one of the many parts of AI competitiveness,” shared VerWey. “For me to be invited to talk and moderate on AI compute competitiveness I think reinforces the importance that the lab attributes to the topic.”