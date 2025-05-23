Voter Information Available for Upcoming Special Elections

PROVIDENCE, RI, RHODE ISLAND, May 23 - Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division announced that informational materials for candidates and voters are now available for the upcoming special elections in State Senate District 4, Coventry, and Central Falls.

The State Senate District 4 and Coventry Town Council (Districts 3 and 5) special primaries will be held on July 8, 2025, if necessary, and the special elections will be held on August 5, 2025. The candidate declaration period will be May 29-30.

There will also be a special election in Central Falls for City Council District 4, as well as a citywide referendum question. The special election will be held on July 8, 2025, and the deadline to register to vote is Sunday, June 8. Based on the April 2025 declaration period, there is no primary in this election.

Voters are encouraged to be aware of voter registration deadlines as well as mail ballot application deadlines for these special elections. Information about registering to vote as well as applying for a mail ballot, voting early, and voting on Election Day can be found at vote.ri.gov.

Special election dates and information for candidates and voters can be found online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Candidates/CandidateCalendar.

Información para Votantes Disponible para las Próximas Elecciones Especiales

PROVIDENCE, RI, RHODE ISLAND, May 23 - El secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore y la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de RI anunciaron que ya se encuentran disponibles los materiales informativos para candidatos y votantes para las próximas elecciones especiales en el Distrito 4 del Senado Estatal, Coventry y Central Falls.

Las elecciones primarias especiales del Distrito 4 del Senado Estatal y del Concejo Municipal de Coventry (Distritos 3 y 5) se realizarán el 8 de julio del 2025 y las elecciones especiales será el 5 de agosto del 2025. El periodo de declaración de candidatos será del 29 al 30 de mayo.

También habrá una elección especial en Central Falls para el Distrito 4 del Consejo Municipal, así como una pregunta de referéndum para toda la ciudad. La elección especial se realizará el 8 de julio del 2025, y la fecha límite para registrarse para votar es el domingo 8 de junio. Basado en el período de declaración de abril de 2025, no hay primarias en esta elección.

Se anima a los votantes a estar al tanto de los plazos de inscripción de votantes, así como los plazos para solicitar votar por correo para estas elecciones especiales. En vota.ri.gov encontrará información sobre cómo registrarse para votar, cómo solicitar una papeleta de votación por correo, cómo votar por adelantado y cómo votar en el día de las elecciones.

Las fechas de las elecciones especiales y la información para los candidatos y los votantes se pueden encontrar en línea en https://vote.sos.ri.gov/CandidatesSpanish/CandidateCalendar.

