Public Notice of Intent to Issue a Categorical Exclusion to Smithfield Water Supply Board Public Water System

Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is seeking public comment on intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion.

RIDOH has reviewed for approval the request by the Smithfield Water Supply Board Public Water System for a Categorical Exclusion determination for the proposed Log Road Water Main Extension project. The Smithfield Water Supply Board plans to extend an existing water main approximately 2,500 linear feet south along Log Road to connect the existing Lake Forest Health & Rehabilitation Center Public Water System located at 180 Log Road to the Smithfield Water Supply Board Public Water System. The project also requires the replacement of a 42-inch pipe culvert within Log Road in Smithfield, RI.

It has been determined that the project—subject to certain defined conditions and with any and all proposed mitigation and the required mitigation and conditions in accordance with federal, state, and local permits and comments—meets the criteria for a categorical exclusion under the RIDOH State Environmental Review Process provided in Section 6.11 of the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) regulations (216-RICR-50-05-6) (hereinafter, DWSRF Regulations). Therefore, RIDOH is hereby giving notice of intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion for the proposed project pursuant to the requirements and authority set forth in Chapter 46-12.8 of the General Laws of Rhode Island and the DWSRF Regulations.

A copy of the proposed Categorical Exclusion can be obtained by calling RIDOH's Center for Drinking Water Quality at 401-222-6867 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by emailing DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov. All material submitted for review is available for public inspection weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at RIDOH, Center for Drinking Water Quality, Three Capitol Hill, Room 209, Providence, RI 02908.

Written comments should be sent to the Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice.

A public hearing to hear or otherwise receive comments on the proposed intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion will be held if RIDOH receives such a request by twenty-five (25) persons, or by a governmental agency, or by an association having not less than twenty-five (25) members, within ten (10) days of published notice. If a public hearing is held, it will be open to the public, recorded and held at least five (5) days before the end of the public-comment period. A hearing will not be held earlier than ten (10) days after notice of its location, date, and time published. A request for a public hearing should be sent to the Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov. Notice should be taken that if RIDOH receives a request(s) as provided above on or before March 23, 2026, a public hearing will be held at the following time and place:

April 6, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. RIDOH Auditorium Three Capitol Hill Providence, Rhode Island 02908

Interested persons should contact RIDOH to confirm if a hearing will be held at the time and location noted above.

The location of the public hearing will be accessible to the handicapped. Interpreter services for people with hearing impairment and audiotapes for people with vision impairment will be made available. RIDOH is handicap accessible to individuals with disabilities.

Please call RIDOH's Center for Drinking Water Quality at 401-222-6867 for further information. For individuals requesting communication assistance, call Rhode Island Relay (TTY) at 711 or 800-745-5555 at least forty-eight (48) hours in advance.